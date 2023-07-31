Opera Colorado 2023-24 Season Tickets On Sale August 1!

Opera Colorado has announced that single tickets for the 2023-24 Season will be available starting Tuesday, August 1 at 10:00 a.m. MST on Click Here or by calling 303.468.2030 (10:00 a.m.–5:oo p.m.).



The season begins with an opulent production of Mozart's Don Giovanni (November 4, 7, 10, and 12, 2023), conducted by Opera Colorado Music Director Ari Pelto. Director David Lefkowich returns to Opera Colorado with a take on this classic that seamlessly blends comedy and drama. Opera's most notorious womanizer will be portrayed by Bruno Taddia (Figaro in The Barber of Seville, 2019).



Following Don Giovanni, Opera Colorado presents a new production of Wagner's The Flying Dutchman (February 24, 27, and March 1, 3, 2024) with Pelto on the podium. All-new sets and costumes will be designed by Emmy-nominated art director E. Alan Muraoka, with visuals inspired by graphic novels, and the production will be directed by Kathleen Belcher. Olafur Sigurdarson (title role in Falstaff, 2018) returns to play the ghostly captain doomed to sail the ocean until he finds true love.



Closing the 2023-24 Season is Saint Saëns's epic Samson and Delilah (May 4, 7, 10, and 12, 2024), also conducted by Pelto, and directed by Keturah Stickann, who recently directed Opera Colorado's 2021 production of Carmen. Rachael Harding, who has choreographed several productions on the Opera Colorado stage, lends her talents to the opera's epic dance sequences. Several cast members are returning Opera Colorado favorites—including Samson, Rafael Davila (Cavaradossi in Tosca, 2021)—and welcome Katharine Goeldner as Delilah.

In addition to the mainstage season, the Artist in Residence's first public performance on September 22 and opening night dinners will also go on sale.

Tickets for the mainstage season start at just $39, and subscriptions to all three productions start at $96. For more information on artists, programs, and prices, visit Click Here or contact Jennifer Colgan at jcolgan@operacolorado.org or 303.468.2025.

MEET THE SEASON

2023-24 Season Events

Artist in Residence Showcase

September 22 | 7:00 p.m.

The Opera Colorado Artists in Residence are at the core of education and community performances and featured on the mainstage at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House. This showcase is your opportunity to hear these incredible artists in their first public performance before seeing them on stage for Don Giovanni this fall.

Spirits and Songs

October 26 | 6:30 p.m.

Inside OC is Opera Colorado's group for arts-loving young folks, ages 20 to 45. This group kicks off the season with a Halloween party on stage this October, featuring a performance by the 2023-24 Artists in Residence and a backstage tour of the Ellie Caulkins Opera House. Join in for an artfully-crafted drink or two, and maybe even see some ghosts along the way!

Opening Night Dinners

November 4 | February 24 | May 4

Make your opening night experience even more special and join in before the performance for dinner at Kevin Taylor's at the Opera House. These events include prosecco and mingling, an elegant three-course meal with wine pairings, and intermission receptions with complimentary prosecco.