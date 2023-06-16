On Site Opera Offers Two Free Concerts at West Side Community Garden

On Site Opera, New York’s pioneering opera company rooted in site-specific storytelling and the immersive experience, returns to the West Side Community Garden for Opera in the Garden—two evenings of free outdoor performances on Wednesday, June 21 and Wednesday, June 28. Presented in partnership with the Garden, where the company last presented its production of Mozart’s The Secret Gardener in 2017, this series offers excerpts from two of the world’s most well-known and beloved operas, Mozart’s The Magic Flute and Bizet’s Carmen.

From The Magic Flute’s epic tale of growing up and learning to love, to Carmen’s Spanish-inflected score bursting with passionate and well-known melodies, Opera in the Garden invites an incredible cast of singers to bring these works to life in a celebratory evening of music. The performance on June 21 will showcase a 60-minute concert of excerpts from The Magic Flute, featuring a talented cast including sopranos Maggie Finnegan and Cristina Maria Castro, mezzo-soprano JoAnna Vladyka, tenor Aaron Blake, and baritone Mario Diaz Moresco, accompanied by pianist Candace Chien and flutists John Romeri and Ginevra Petrucci. The concert will be sung in German, with English supertitles available via an app. On June 28, soprano Sara Beth Pearson, mezzo-soprano Caitlin McKechney, and Chad Kranak, accompanied by Cris Frisco, will perform excerpts from Carmen. This performance will be sung in French, with English supertitles. Both concerts will be narrated by On Site Opera’s Artistic Director Eric Einhorn.

“With the garden at peak bloom, we are excited to invite the community to enjoy an evening of opera for all ages and welcome summer in New York City,” notes Piper Gunnarson, On Site Opera’s newly named General Director and CEO. “Hosting concerts for our friends and neighbors enhances the beauty of our lush sanctuary, and we are so pleased to bring On Site Opera back to the Garden this month,” adds Judy Robinson, President of the West Side Community Garden Board of Directors.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE and TICKETING INFORMATION

Excerpts from Mozart’s The Magic Flute will take place Wednesday, June 21 at 6:00 p.m.

Excerpts from Bizet’s Carmen will take place Wednesday, June 28 at 6:00 p.m.

Admission is free, and walk-ups are welcome. Space is limited.

VENUE INFORMATION

The West Side Community Garden is located on 123 W 89th Street between Amsterdam and Columbus Avenues and accessible by 1, 2, 3, B and C trains.