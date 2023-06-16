On Site Opera Offers Two Free Concerts at West Side Community Garden

Performances are on Wednesday, June 21 and Wednesday, June 28. 

By: Jun. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Review: IL TROVATORE, Royal Opera House Photo 1 Review: IL TROVATORE, Royal Opera House
Video: Ryan McCartan Sings 'Something's Coming' From WEST SIDE STORY at Lyric Opera of Chi Photo 2 Video: Ryan McCartan Sings 'Something's Coming' From WEST SIDE STORY
Video: First Look at Ryan McCartan, Kanisha Marie Feliciano & Yurel Echezarreta in WEST SI Photo 3 Video: See Ryan McCartan & More in WEST SIDE STORY in Chicago
THE HOURS Starring Fleming, O'Hara & DiDonato to Screen as Part of The Met's 2023 Summer H Photo 4 The Met's 2023 Summer HD Festival to Return to Lincoln Center Plaza

On Site Opera Offers Two Free Concerts at West Side Community Garden

  On Site Opera, New York’s pioneering opera company rooted in site-specific storytelling and the immersive experience, returns to the West Side Community Garden for Opera in the Garden—two evenings of free outdoor performances on Wednesday, June 21 and Wednesday, June 28. Presented in partnership with the Garden, where the company last presented its production of Mozart’s The Secret Gardener in 2017, this series offers excerpts from two of the world’s most well-known and beloved operas, Mozart’s The Magic Flute and Bizet’s Carmen.

From The Magic Flute’s epic tale of growing up and learning to love, to Carmen’s Spanish-inflected score bursting with passionate and well-known melodies, Opera in the Garden invites an incredible cast of singers to bring these works to life in a celebratory evening of music. The performance on June 21 will showcase a 60-minute concert of excerpts from The Magic Flute, featuring a talented cast including sopranos Maggie Finnegan and Cristina Maria Castro, mezzo-soprano JoAnna Vladyka, tenor Aaron Blake, and baritone Mario Diaz Moresco, accompanied by pianist Candace Chien and flutists John Romeri and Ginevra Petrucci. The concert will be sung in German, with English supertitles available via an app. On June 28, soprano Sara Beth Pearson, mezzo-soprano Caitlin McKechney, and Chad Kranak, accompanied by Cris Frisco, will perform excerpts from Carmen. This performance will be sung in French, with English supertitles. Both concerts will be narrated by On Site Opera’s Artistic Director Eric Einhorn.

“With the garden at peak bloom, we are excited to invite the community to enjoy an evening of opera for all ages and welcome summer in New York City,” notes Piper Gunnarson, On Site Opera’s newly named General Director and CEO. “Hosting concerts for our friends and neighbors enhances the beauty of our lush sanctuary, and we are so pleased to bring On Site Opera back to the Garden this month,” adds Judy Robinson, President of the West Side Community Garden Board of Directors.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE and TICKETING INFORMATION

Excerpts from Mozart’s The Magic Flute will take place Wednesday, June 21 at 6:00 p.m.

Excerpts from Bizet’s Carmen will take place Wednesday, June 28 at 6:00 p.m.

Admission is free, and walk-ups are welcome. Space is limited.

VENUE INFORMATION

The West Side Community Garden is located on 123 W 89th Street between Amsterdam and Columbus Avenues and accessible by 1, 2, 3, B and C trains.

 



RELATED STORIES - Opera

1
Review: Madrid’s Teatro Real Brings Out the Charms of Rossini’s TURCO IN ITALI Photo
Review: Madrid’s Teatro Real Brings Out the Charms of Rossini’s TURCO IN ITALIA

As I sat down to write about the delightful recent performance I heard of Rossini’s IL TURCO IN ITALIA at Madrid’s Teatro Real, with soprano Lisette Ororpesa in a charming new production by Laurence Pelly, I went to Spotify to see what kind of recordings were around. I was surprised to find more than a dozen of them--headlining everyone from Callas (in several of them) to Bartoli, with Sills, Jo, Caballe, Sciuti and some less familiar singers.

2
On Site Opera Offers Two Free Concerts at West Side Community Garden Photo
On Site Opera Offers Two Free Concerts at West Side Community Garden

  On Site Opera, New York’s pioneering opera company rooted in site-specific storytelling and the immersive experience, returns to the West Side Community Garden for Opera in the Garden—two evenings of free outdoor performances on Wednesday, June 21 and Wednesday, June 28. 

3
The Greek National Opera Presents Laurent Pellys Production Of Offenbachs LE VOYAGE DANS L Photo
The Greek National Opera Presents Laurent Pelly's Production Of Offenbach's LE VOYAGE DANS LA LUNE, July 12-13

The Greek National Opera partners with one of the most important and historic opera houses in Europe, the Opéra Comique in Paris, for an adaptation of Jacques Offenbach's Le Voyage dans la Lune, staged and with costumes by the acclaimed French director Laurent Pelly, and featuring the children's and youth choruses of both institutions.

4
Interview: Artistic Director Stefanos Koroneos On Teatro Gratticielo DON GIOVANNI at The R Photo
Interview: Artistic Director Stefanos Koroneos On Teatro Gratticielo 'DON GIOVANNI' at The Riverside Theater

This weekend Teatro Gratticielo will present it's highly anticipated new production of Don Giovanni, and Artistic Director Stefanos Koroneos took a few minutes out of his rehearsal to chat with us about the production.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Mykal Kilgore Performs the BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK Finale in Rehearsal Video Video: Mykal Kilgore Performs the BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK Finale in Rehearsal
Watch the Cast of HARMONY Wish Barry Manilow a Happy Birthday Video
Watch the Cast of HARMONY Wish Barry Manilow a Happy Birthday
The Cast of THE COTTAGE Is Getting Ready for Broadway Video
The Cast of THE COTTAGE Is Getting Ready for Broadway
All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions Video
All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions
View all Videos

Opera SHOWS