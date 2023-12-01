New York City Opera to Present An Evening Of Caroling At Bank Of America Winter Village At Bryant Park

New York City Opera kicks off the holiday season with an evening of caroling at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 6pm. For more information, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2279792®id=52&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbryantpark.org%2Fcalendar%2Fevent%2Fnew-york-city-opera-christmas-caroling%2F2023-12-12?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

A quartet of singers from New York City Opera will perform an hour of iconic Christmas carols and holiday favorites alongside students from LaGuardia High School Show Choir, accompanied by a brass quintet featuring artists from New York City Opera Orchestra. Perfect for all ages, this free concert takes place in front of Bryant Park's iconic skating rink and can be enjoyed by skaters and visitors throughout the village.

Featuring:

Kathryn Olander, Music Director and pianist

Kate Fruchterman, soprano

Kristee Haney, mezzo-soprano

Victor Starsky, tenor

Rocky Sellers, bass

LaGuardia High School Show Choir directed by Jeanne Cascio

Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park is popularly known as NYC's largest free admission ice skating rink. Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park is open daily through March 2024, and in addition to The Rink, the annual winter event features fun, outdoor activities including The Holiday Shops by Urbanspace Markets, delicious food and drink offerings at The Lodge, the Curling Café, and Cozy Igloos. For more information, go to WinterVillage.org.

ABOUT NEW YORK CITY OPERA

Founded as "The People's Opera" by Mayor Fiorello La Guardia in 1943, New York City Opera (NYCO) has remained a critical part of the city's cultural life. Launching the careers of dozens of major artists, presenting engaging productions of both mainstream and lesser-known operas alongside commissions and regional premieres, NYCO has continued to endure as a uniquely American Opera Company of international stature with a distinct identity and singular mission: affordable ticket prices, a devotion to American works, English-language performances, the promotion of up-and-coming American singers, and seasons of accessible, vibrant and compelling productions intended to introduce new audiences to the art form.

Stars who launched their careers at New York City Opera include Plácido Domingo, Catherine Malfitano, Sherrill Milnes, Samuel Ramey, Beverly Sills, Tatiana Troyanos, Carol Vaness, and Shirley Verrett, among dozens of other great artists. New York City Opera has also presented such talents as Anna Caterina Antonacci and Aprile Millo in concert, as well as its own 75th Anniversary Concert in Bryant Park.

New York City Opera forged a path of inclusion and diversity in the arts. It was the first major opera company to feature African American singers in leading roles (Todd Duncan as Tonio in Pagliacci, 1945 and Camilla Williams in the title role of Madama Butterfly, 1946); the first to produce a new work by an African American composer (William Grant Still, Troubled Island, 1949); and the first to have an African-American conductor lead its orchestra (Everett Lee, 1955).

A revitalized City Opera re-opened in January 2016 with Tosca, the opera that originally launched the company in 1944. Outstanding productions since then include: the world premieres of Iain Bell and Mark Campbell's Stonewall, commissioned and developed by NYCO), legendary director Harold Prince's new production of Bernstein'sCandide; Puccini's beloved La Fanciulla del West; and the New York premiere of Daniel Catán's Florencia en el Amazonas - the first in NYCO's Ópera en Español series. Subsequent Ópera en Español productions include the New York premiere of the world's first mariachi opera, José "Pepe" Martinez's Cruzar la Cara de la Luna, Literes's Los Elementos, and Piazzolla's María de Buenos Aires. NYCO's Pride Initiative, which produces an LGBTQ-themed work each June during Pride Month, includes such productions as the New York premiere of Péter Eötvös's Angels in America and the American premiere of Charles Wuorinen's Brokeback Mountain.

New York City Opera continues its legacy with regular main stage performances at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Rose Theater, an acclaimed summer series in Bryant Park that brings free performances to thousands of New Yorkers annually, and revitalized outreach and education programs at venues throughout the city that are designed to welcome and inspire a new generation of opera audiences.

ABOUT BRYANT PARK

Bryant Park Corporation (BPC), a private not-for-profit company, was founded in 1980 to renovate, finance and operate Bryant Park in New York City. BPC is funded by income from events, concessions, and corporate sponsors, as well as an assessment on neighboring properties, and does not accept government or philanthropic monies. In addition to providing security, sanitation, and horticultural services, BPC offers restaurants, food kiosks, world-class restrooms, and a wide range of free events throughout the year. The Midtown Manhattan park is visited by more than 12 million people each year and is one of the busiest public spaces in the world. BPC's website, bryantpark.org, offers more detailed information and a schedule of upcoming events.