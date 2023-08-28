New York City Opera Performs ROMEO AND JULIET as Part of Bryant Park Picnic Performances

New York City Opera's Bryant Park summer series concludes with Romeo and Juliet on Friday, September 8, 2023 at 7pm. Gounod's perennial favorite brings Shakespeare's play to life through some of the most beautiful music in the French repertoire. Celebrated conductor Maestro Joseph Rescigno will be at the helm, accompanied by members of the City Opera Orchestra.

Entry is on a first-come, first-served basis. Performances are designed to be enjoyed casually - no tickets required - with ample seating available and free picnic blankets for audience members to borrow. For more information, visit https://bryantpark.org/calendar/event/new-york-city-opera-romeo-and-juliet/2023-09-08.

For anyone unable to attend in person, free livestream broadcasts of the performances will be available nationwide via Bryant Park's website and social media platforms.

Conductor: Joseph Rescigno

Director: Shayna Leahy

Stage Manager: Valerie Wheeler

CAST

Roméo: Victor Starsky

Juliette: Joanna Mongiardo

Mercutio: Alex Boyd

Stephano: Amy Maude Helfer

Tybalt: Drew Seigla

Nurse Gertrude: Melanie Ashkar

Friar Lawrence: Phil Cokorinos

Narrator: Billy Van Horn

"We are delighted to return as a part Bryant Park Picnic Performances presented by Bank of America for the 8th consecutive year," said Michael Capasso, General Director of New York City Opera. "Our increasingly elaborate productions have drawn thousands of New Yorkers and tourists for free. It is truly 'The People's Opera.'"

New York City Opera was famously dubbed "The People's Opera" by Mayor Fiorello LaGuardia at its founding in 1943. More than 75 years later, City Opera continues its historic mission to inspire audiences with innovative and theatrically compelling opera, nurture the work of promising American artists, and build new audiences through affordable ticket prices and extensive outreach and education programs.​ Picnic Performances continues the tradition of opera in Bryant Park.

Attendees may bring their own food or purchase from on-site food and beverage vendors near the Lawn. At most performances, attendees can purchase food from a rotating line-up of local NYC vendors curated by Hester Street Fair. At all performances, Stout NYC offers cheese and charcuterie boards as well as a selection of beer, wine, frosé, and non-alcoholic beverages for purchase. COVID-19 vaccinations and masks are not currently required but Bryant Park will continue to monitor and follow updated New York City and New York State COVID-19 guidelines throughout the summer as necessary.