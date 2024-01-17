New York City Opera Hosts a Workshop Presentation of Pedro Halffter's New Opera KLARA

The performance will take place on Monday, January 22, 2024 at Theatre of St. Jean.

By: Jan. 17, 2024

POPULAR

Review: When Akhmetshina's On Stage, Don't Fence The Met's New CARMEN In Photo 1 Review: When Akhmetshina’s On Stage, Don’t Fence The Met's New CARMEN In
THE HANDMAID'S TALE Returns to the ENO in February Photo 2 THE HANDMAID'S TALE Returns to the ENO in February
VIDEO: Mezzo-Soprano Aigul Akhmetshina Discusses CARMEN at the Metropolitan Opera Photo 3 VIDEO: Mezzo-Soprano Aigul Akhmetshina Discusses CARMEN at the Metropolitan Opera
Opera Saratoga Announces Additional Casting And Concert Series For 62nd Annual Summer Fest Photo 4 Opera Saratoga Announces Additional Casting And Concert Series For 62nd Annual Summer Festival

New York City Opera Hosts a Workshop Presentation of Pedro Halffter's New Opera KLARA

New York City Opera presents a presentation of a brand-new production of Pedro Halffter’s opera KLARAdirected and choreographed by Richard Stafford which will take place on Monday, January 22, 2024 at Theatre of St. Jean, 150 E. 76th Street, NYC. This will be the first time this opera has been presented in New York.

KLARA, written by internationally renowned composer/conductor Pedro Halffter, features a titular character who is a form of artificial intelligence and explores philosophical and spiritual questions such as the meaning of consciousness/self-awareness in artificial life forms and what the reliance on this technology might imply for humanity in the future. It had its world premiere in Villafranca del Bierzo, Spain, its US premiere at Harvard University and other performances at the Museum of Energy in Ponferrada, Spain, at Teatro De Escorial outside of Madrid, and most recently at the renowned Teatro Perez Galdos in the Canary Islands. The opera has been hailed as "very moving" by Beckmesser and by La Provincia, Diario de las Palmas as "an impeccable reflection on how artificial intelligence can have the same desires and objectives as we do."

The presentation will feature Ashley Galvani Bell as the protagonist Klara, dancers Maci Arms, Kristi Bement, Laura Henning and Miranda Jones, and Silvia Santinelli and Pedro Halffter himself at the pianos.

The event will be followed by a Q&A and discussion about artificial intelligence and its implications on humanity featuring Dr. Wendy Ju of Cornell Tech, Swami Sarvapriyananda of the Vedanta Institute of New York, and moderated by journalist Andrew Bell.

This evening has been facilitated by a grant from the Spanish government organization Acción Cultural Española, which made the participation of composer/conductor Pedro Halffter possible. 




RELATED STORIES - Opera

1
VALUSKA Begins Streaming on OperaVision This Month Photo
VALUSKA Begins Streaming on OperaVision This Month

OperaVision presents Valuska, the latest opus by Péter Eötvös commissioned by the Hungarian State Opera. Find out how to watch the production here!

2
Vancouver Operas 2023-2024 Season Continues With Donizettis DON PASQUALE Photo
Vancouver Opera's 2023-2024 Season Continues With Donizetti's DON PASQUALE

Vancouver Opera will continue the 2023-2024 season with a dazzling production of Gaetano Donizetti's classic comic opera, Don Pasquale.

3
Review: No Heaven, Only Hell, in Huang Ruo’s ANGEL ISLAND from Prototype at BAM Photo
Review: No Heaven, Only Hell, in Huang Ruo’s ANGEL ISLAND from Prototype at BAM

Huang Ruo’s artistically bold, viscerally devastating ANGEL ISLAND had its local debut the other night at BAM’s Harvey Theatre on Brooklyn’s Fulton Street, produced by Beth Morrison Projects (BMP) and BAM. Its New York premiere is part of the annual Prototype Festival of opera theatre-music theatre--co-founded by BMP and HERE--which has been bringing challenging contemporary works of different stripes to town since 2013.

4
VIDEO: Watch a Teaser for LA FORZA DEL DESTINO Starring Lise Davidsen at the Metropolitan Photo
VIDEO: Watch a Teaser for LA FORZA DEL DESTINO Starring Lise Davidsen at the Metropolitan Opera

Soprano Lise Davidsen will make her role debut as the noble Leonora in Mariusz Treliński’s new production of Verdi's fateful drama, conducted by Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin this February. Watch a teaser for the production here!

More Hot Stories For You

VALUSKA Begins Streaming on OperaVision This MonthVALUSKA Begins Streaming on OperaVision This Month
Vancouver Opera's 2023-2024 Season Continues With Donizetti's DON PASQUALEVancouver Opera's 2023-2024 Season Continues With Donizetti's DON PASQUALE
On Site Opera to Present An Immersive Bach Coffee Cantata In NYC Coffee HouseOn Site Opera to Present An Immersive Bach Coffee Cantata In NYC Coffee House
David T. Little's GRAMMY-Nominated Opera Film BLACK LODGE to Stream LiveDavid T. Little's GRAMMY-Nominated Opera Film BLACK LODGE to Stream Live

Videos

Washington National Opera Presents The 11th Season Of American Opera Initiative Featuring Three World Premieres Video
Washington National Opera Presents The 11th Season Of American Opera Initiative Featuring Three World Premieres
Watch a Teaser for LA FORZA DEL DESTINO Starring Lise Davidsen at the Metropolitan Opera Video
Watch a Teaser for LA FORZA DEL DESTINO Starring Lise Davidsen at the Metropolitan Opera
Mezzo-Soprano Aigul Akhmetshina Discusses CARMEN at the Metropolitan Opera Video
Mezzo-Soprano Aigul Akhmetshina Discusses CARMEN at the Metropolitan Opera
View all Videos

Opera SHOWS
SongStudio: Graham Johnson Master Class in Opera SongStudio: Graham Johnson Master Class
Carnegie Hall (1/22-1/22)
Ema Nikolovska / Howard Watkins in Opera Ema Nikolovska / Howard Watkins
Carnegie Hall (3/28-3/28)
Justin Austin / Howard Watkins in Opera Justin Austin / Howard Watkins
Carnegie Hall (3/05-3/05)
Matthias Goerne / Evgeny Kissin in Opera Matthias Goerne / Evgeny Kissin
Carnegie Hall (4/25-4/25)
SongStudio: Angel Blue Master Class in Opera SongStudio: Angel Blue Master Class
Carnegie Hall (1/24-1/24)
SongStudio: Young Artists Recital in Opera SongStudio: Young Artists Recital
Carnegie Hall (1/27-1/27)
Diana Damrau / Helmut Deutsch in Opera Diana Damrau / Helmut Deutsch
Carnegie Hall (2/06-2/06)
SongStudio: Nicholas Phan Master Class in Opera SongStudio: Nicholas Phan Master Class
Carnegie Hall (1/23-1/23)
SongStudio: Renée Fleming Master Class in Opera SongStudio: Renée Fleming Master Class
Carnegie Hall (1/26-1/26)
Regula Mühlemann / Tatiana Korsunskaya in Opera Regula Mühlemann / Tatiana Korsunskaya
Carnegie Hall (5/08-5/08)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  