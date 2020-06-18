New York City Opera celebrates Juneteenth with an excerpt from William Grant Still's Troubled Island, which will be streamed beginning June 19 over all of NYCO's social media, including Facebook and Instagram.

Bass Kevin Thompson will perform the aria "I Dream a World" from Troubled Island, which was the first opera written by a black composer to premiere at a major American opera house when New York City Opera presented it in 1949. With music by William Grant Still and libretto by Langston Hughes, Troubled Island tells the story of Jean-Jacques Dessalines, a leader of the 1791 Haitian Revolution.

"Black Lives have mattered to the New York City Opera since its inception in 1943," said NYCO General Director Michael Capasso. "As "The People's Opera" we were formed to serve ALL people, regardless of race. On Juneteenth, we stand with all who want change now and for the better. We hope music lovers will enjoy Kevin Thompson's performance. The beautiful words by Langston Hughes resonate today more than ever."

Please visit nycopera.com for more information on this presentation from Troubled Island, as well as other upcoming NYCO events.

Related Articles View More Opera Stories

More Hot Stories For You