Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

National Opera Center Streams DIVINE ROSE

Soprano Celia Castro and pianist Max Lifchitz join forces.

Mar. 4, 2021  

Soprano Celia Castro and pianist Max Lifchitz join forces on March 15, 2021, for an intimate, late-afternoon concert featuring vocal and instrumental music by composers from the US and the Spanish-Speaking Caribbean.

The recital will be streamed live from the National Opera Center in Manhattan. It will start at 4 PM (EST) and end at approximately 5:15 PM. It can be accessed @
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWuF3z-RDm0G3N2rv4rB6kQ

The program will feature Art Songs by Aura Marina del Rosario from the Dominican Republic and William Ortiz from Puerto Rico. Piano compositions by Texas-based John McGinn and Bay Area resident Sheli Nan will be heard for the first time in New York. The virtuosic Salsa y tres soneos for piano by Puerto Rican Raymond Torres-Santos will also be part of the most diverse and refreshing program. The event will conclude with a performance of Lifchitz's Rosa Divina (Divine Rose) inspired by a sonnet penned by Sor Juana Ines de la Cruz, the 17th century Mexican poet and philosopher.

Half Puerto Rican and half Dominican, soprano Celia Castro has appeared in recitals featuring music by Latin American composers at Lincoln Center's Bruno Walter Hall; the Upper West Side's Christ & St. Stephen's Church; and at the University of Albany's Performing Arts Center in Upstate, NY. Ms. Castro has also participated in operatic productions of Mozart's Le Nozze di Figaro, Don Giovanni, and La Clemenza di Tito; as well as in excerpts from Verdi's Aida and Puccini's Suor Angelica. Currently, she is compiling works by BIPOC and women composers to share with her many students and for future recitals.

Active as pianist and composer, Max Lifchitz has appeared as soloist with among others, the Albany Symphony Orchestra, the Sheboygan Symphony, México's National Symphony Orchestra and the Neuchatel Orchestra in Switzerland. The director of the North/South Chamber Orchestra now celebrating its 41st consecutive season, his numerous recordings are widely available through Amazon, AppleMusic, Naxos, Spotify, YouTube and many other streaming services.

The event is made possible with public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs. Additional support from the Zethus Fund and many generous individual donors is gratefully acknowledged.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Point Me Toward The Stage Tank Top
BroadwayWorld Sweatpants
BroadwayWorld Tote bag

Related Articles View More Opera Stories
Palm Beach Opera Presents Nations First Large-scale Live Opera Performance Since The Pande Photo

Palm Beach Opera Presents Nation's First Large-scale Live Opera Performance Since The Pandemic

WQXR and the Metropolitan Opera Announce the Third Season of ARIA CODE Photo

WQXR and the Metropolitan Opera Announce the Third Season of ARIA CODE

RED SQUIRREL Opera Company Launches to Champion Unknown and Neglected Works Photo

RED SQUIRREL Opera Company Launches to Champion Unknown and Neglected Works

Stage Access Presents North American Premiere Of Vienna State Operas TOSCA Starring Anna N Photo

Stage Access Presents North American Premiere Of Vienna State Opera's TOSCA Starring Anna Netrebko


More Hot Stories For You

  • Humphry Slocombe Creates Limited Edition Flavor To Celebrate Immersive Van Gogh
  • Exclusive: Kristin Chenoweth's BROADWAY BOOTCAMP Returns in Virtual Format This Year
  • San Jose Stage Company's STRANGE COURTESIES Extended Through March 8
  • Remote Theater Extends Anthony Clarvoe's THE ART OF SACRIFICE On Demand