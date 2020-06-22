Metropolitan Opera Announces Newly Added Performances for 2021 Now On Sale

As a result of the recent cancellation of fall performances and revisions to the remainder of the Met's 2020-21 season, a number of new performances have been added to the schedule and are on sale now. As a reminder, to offer maximum flexibility, all exchange fees will be waived for tickets purchased in the 2020-21 season.

NEWLY ADDED PERFORMANCES:

Verdi's La Traviata

January 31 and February 3 and 6

Puccini's La Bohème

February 2, 6, 10, 13, 16, 19, and 25

Bizet's Carmen

February 8, 11, 14, 17, 20, 23, and 27

Rossini's Il Barbiere di Siviglia

March 5, 9, 13, 17, and 20

Buy tickets HERE.

