Metropolitan Opera Announces Newly Added Performances for 2021 Now On Sale
As a result of the recent cancellation of fall performances and revisions to the remainder of the Met's 2020-21 season, a number of new performances have been added to the schedule and are on sale now. As a reminder, to offer maximum flexibility, all exchange fees will be waived for tickets purchased in the 2020-21 season.
NEWLY ADDED PERFORMANCES:
Verdi's La Traviata
January 31 and February 3 and 6
Puccini's La Bohème
February 2, 6, 10, 13, 16, 19, and 25
Bizet's Carmen
February 8, 11, 14, 17, 20, 23, and 27
Rossini's Il Barbiere di Siviglia
March 5, 9, 13, 17, and 20
Buy tickets HERE.