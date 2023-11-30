Long Beach Opera Announces Gift of $1.25 Million from Carol Richards, $100,000 Grant from Perenchio Foundation and More

Long Beach Opera announces that it has received the largest single gift in the company's history of $1.25 million from long-time Board member Carol Richards. Richards served on LBO's Board from the company's inception in 1979 until her passing in 2021, at which time she included Long Beach Opera in her estate plans with this historic gift, which recently came to fruition. LBO plans to use Richards' gift to make strategic investments that will build organizational capacity over time, slowly expanding its artistic offerings over the next five years, when LBO will celebrate its 50th anniversary season.

In addition to this historic gift, LBO also recently received a $100,000 capacity building grant from the Perenchio Foundation of Los Angeles. The company has utilized this grant to upgrade its ticketing and database platform which will be launched in conjunction with the sale of single tickets to the 2024 season, starting today.

General Director and CEO Jennifer Rivera stated, “We are so grateful to both Carol Richards and the Perenchio Foundation for their belief that LBO, as a hub for artistic innovation and expression that supports emerging artists and adventurous programming, warrants major support. We plan to utilize these gifts to make important investments in the future of LBO, allowing the company to thrive and grow, while continuing to focus on changing the artistic landscape with non-traditional programming like our 2024 season.”

LBO's 2024 Season, featuring all female composer and librettist teams, two world premieres, a new operatic film, and a look at works in process, will begin in February with the world premiere of the meditative opera ISOLA by composer Alyssa Weinberg with text by poet J. Mae Barizo. In April and May, LBO will produce several events as part of LBO ON DISPLAY, designed to open up the creative process and invite audiences into the creation of new work.

In June, LBO continues its relationship with composer Kate Soper, presenting her unique theater piece IPSA DIXIT in a new staged production directed by LBO AD James Darrah. The opera marks the Second Company project in partnership with Martha Graham Dance Company. The season will conclude in July in Downtown Los Angeles with the world premiere of the telenovela operetta ASUNCIÓN, created and performed by Latina electro pop star San Cha in her operatic debut, and director/librettist McCall Cadenas. This production takes place at the Los Angeles Theater Center.

Single tickets for this exciting season go on sale today, utilizing LBO's new ticketing platform available through the company's website. Two and Three-Opera Subscriptions also remain available.