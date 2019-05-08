LA Opera Announces 2019/20 Members Of Domingo-Colburn-Stein Young Artist Program

---------- Forwarded message ---------

Anthony Ciaramitaro, Sylvia D'Eramo, Gabriela Flores, Alaysha Fox, Robert Stahley, Tiffany Townsend

LA Opera announces

the newest additions to the

Domingo-Colburn-Stein

Young Artist Program

(Los Angeles) May 8, 2019 General Director Pl cido Domingo has chosen six singers who will join LA Opera's Domingo-Colburn-Stein Young Artist Program for the 2019/20 season.

The new additions to the program are tenor Anthony Ciaramitaro, soprano Sylvia D'Eramo, mezzo-soprano Gabriela Flores, soprano Alaysha Fox, tenor Robert Stahley and soprano Tiffany Townsend.

"For many years, I have been passionate about discovering and supporting future generations of singers," said Mr. Domingo. "I am always looking, of course, for beautiful, well-trained voices, but voice alone is not enough to build a career. The singers who stand out for me are those who can truly communicate with audiences, who have the personality, individuality and interpretative ability to develop into complete artists. I am eager to welcome these six new singers to the company, and I can't wait to show them what intensive training in the environment of a world-class opera company can do for them."

After a series of nationwide auditions, the 25 top candidates were invited to Los Angeles and New York City to perform for Mr. Domingo. The audition panel also included President and CEO Christopher Koelsch; the program's Artistic Advisor, the distinguished mezzo-soprano Susan Graham; and the company's Senior Director of Artistic programs, Joshua Winograde, along with Nino Sanikidze, the head coach for the program.

Meet LA Opera's future stars

Tenor Anthony Ciaramitaro was a 2018 apprentice singer at Santa Fe Opera, and will return there this summer in the world premiere of Poul Ruders' The Thirteenth Child. He was a studio artist with Arizona Opera, where he appeared as Theseus in Patrick Morganelli's Hercules vs. Vampires, Spoletta in Tosca, the Governor/Vanderdendur in Candide, and Count Almaviva in The Barber of Seville. He performed Don Ramiro in La Cenerentola as a 2017 member of the Merola Opera Program and previously was an apprentice artist at Palm Beach Opera and a studio artist with Chautauqua Opera and Wolf Trap Opera.

Soprano Sylvia D'Eramohas is a 2018/19 member of Palm Beach Opera's Benenson Young Artist Program. Earlier this month, she was the soprano soloist in Beethoven's Ninth Symphony with the Glens Falls Symphony Orchestra. This summer, she will return to Santa Fe Opera for her second year as an apprentice, appearing as Barena in Jen fa and covering Mimi in La Boh me. In November of 2019, she will make her house and role debut as Musetta in La Boh me at the Lyric Opera of Kansas City.

Mexican mezzo-soprano Gabriela Flores is currently a second year resident artist at the Academy of Vocal Arts in Philadelphia, where her roles include Azucena in Il Trovatore, Erda in Das Rheingold, Dorabella in Cos fan tutte and St phano in Rom o et Juliette. She has appeared with Mexico City's Palacio de Bellas Artes as Giannetta in L'Elisir d'Amore, Maddalena in Rossini's Il Viaggio a Reims and Alisa in Lucia di Lammermoor. She has also been a soloist with symphony orchestras throughout Mexico.

Soprano Alaysha Fox will create the role of Queen Eleanor in the world premiere of Julia Adolphe's A Barrel of Laughs at National Sawdust. She was featured in the Metropolitan Opera's workshop of Ricky Ian Gordon's Intimate Apparel and in Kathleen Battle's Underground Railroad recital. An alumna of the Chautauqua Opera and Opera Saratoga young artist programs, she studied at the Manhattan School of Music, where her roles included Dee Legendary in Joseph N. Rubenstein's Legendary and Lady Macbeth in Bloch's Macbeth. She was a grand finalist in the 2019 Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions.

Tenor Robert Stahley is a 2018/19 member of the Benenson Young Artist Program at Palm Beach Opera. This summer, he will join the Santa Fe Opera's apprentice singer program. Previous performances include William Marshall in Regina with Opera Theater of Saint Louis, scenes as Lenny in Of Mice and Men and Bacchus in Ariadne auf Naxos with the St. Louis Symphony, and Pang in Turandot with the Kentucky Symphony. He appeared as Trajan in a workshop of Rufus Wainwright's Hadrian with the Canadian Opera Company and has been a studio artist with Wolf Trap Opera.

Soprano Tiffany Townsend will make her Philadelphia Opera debut this September as Princess Ninetta in The Love for Three Oranges. She will receive her performance certificate from the Curtis Institute of Music, where her roles include the Female Chorus in The Rape of Lucretia, Tatyana in Eugene Onegin, Donna Anna in Don Giovanni and Brenda in Rene Orth's Empty The House. She received her Bachelor of Arts from Millsaps College and Master of Music from The Juilliard School. At the Chautauqua Institution, she has performed the First Lady in The Magic Flute.

The newest additions to the Domingo-Colburn-Stein Young Artist Program will join six current members returning to the program: baritone Michael J. Hawk, conductor/pianist Louis Lohraseb, soprano Erica Petrocelli, mezzo-soprano Taylor Raven, pianist Brendon Shapiro and soprano Sarah Vautour. Click here to learn about them.

About the Program

Currently in its 13th season, the Domingo-Colburn-Stein Young Artist Program was designed to help highly gifted young musicians become the stars of tomorrow.

Created and overseen by Pl cido Domingo, the program is a two- to three-year paid residency for singers, conductors and pianists who are transitioning from academic training to a professional career in opera. The artists work closely with Mr. Domingo, as well as superstar mezzo-soprano Susan Graham, who serves as Artistic Advisor for the program, Music Director James Conlon, renowned voice teacher Stephen King, and distinguished guest artists appearing with LA Opera throughout the season.

To date, 80 performers have participated in the program. Alumni of the program have made important debuts at the Metropolitan Opera, La Scala, Covent Garden, San Francisco Opera, Deutsche Oper Berlin and English National Opera, to name just a few. Many have also returned to LA Opera to sing leading roles.

The Domingo-Colburn-Stein Young Artist Program is generously

underwritten by the Colburn Foundation and Eugene and Marilyn Stein.

Special support for young artist stipends is graciously provided by

The Lenore and Richard Wayne Young Artist Fellowship.

The program was created with funding

from the Flora L. Thornton Foundation.

LA Opera is a non-profit organization dedicated

to serving the greater Los Angeles community.

Yamaha is the Official Piano of LA Opera.

