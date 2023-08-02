Knoxville Opera Reveals 2023-2024 Season Lineup

Knoxville Opera has revealed its sensational 2023-2024 season lineup, combining classic operatic masterpieces with fresh, innovative performances at some of the city's most prestigious venues.

The season will commence with a flourish on October 13th and 15th with Giuseppe Verdi's comic gem Falstaff at the historic Tennessee Theatre. Under the insightful stage direction of Dean Anthony and the musical mastery of conductor Jorge Parodi, audiences can expect a rambunctious ride filled with wit, whimsy, and lyrical brilliance.

In the new year, February 16th and 18th will bring the emotionally charged Verdi's La Traviata. This beloved opera will be stage directed by the esteemed Keturah Stickann and conducted by the distinguished Joseph Mechavich, providing a harmonious blend of passion, drama, and transcendent music.

As spring takes hold, Pauline Viardot's enchanting Cendrillon will delight audiences on May 3rd, 4th, and 5th at the Bijou Theatre. Once again led by the creative vision of Dean Anthony and conducted by the exceptional Kelly Kuo, this performance promises a magical and unforgettable reimagining of the classic Cinderella story.

Adding to this rich tapestry of performances, the Knoxville Opera Chorus will join forces with the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra to perform Verdi's hauntingly beautiful Requiem on May 16th and 17th at the Tennessee Theatre.

Further, the season will reach its grand finale with a special collaboration with the National Association of Teachers of Singing, featuring the world-renowned tenor, Lawrence Brownlee, tentatively scheduled for June 29th. This breathtaking performance at the Tennessee Theatre is sure to be an event not to be missed.

The 2023-2024 season is not only a testament to Knoxville Opera's legacy of delivering high-caliber productions but also an invitation to experience opera's transformative power. Subscription renewals are currently available, with single tickets set to go on sale on Monday, August 7th. To be a part of this operatic journey, visit Click Here and secure your tickets.

About Knoxville Opera:

Knoxville Opera has been the leading producer of professional opera in East Tennessee since 1978. KO's mission is to create vocal and theatrical experiences that entertain, provoke, and console.