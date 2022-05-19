Kathryn Frady Joins Opéra Louisiane As The Company's New General Director

Opéra Louisiane has announced the appointment of Kathryn Frady as the new General Director. Frady will begin her new role with Opéra Louisiane part-time as of June 2022 and full-time August 2022.

Kathryn Frady has a wealth of opera experience performing, directing, producing, teaching, and consulting. Her work has been seen throughout the United States and in Canada, Italy, France, and South Africa at companies such as New Orleans Opera, Opera Carolina, Wichita Grand Opera, Knoxville Opera, Cleveland Opera Theater, Ft. Worth Opera, and North Carolina Opera to name a few. Frady began her career as a soprano and has performed nationally and internationally to critical acclaim. She began her work as an arts administrator as the Founder of Marble City Opera in 2013, where she has been the Executive Artistic Director for 10 years. During her tenure at Marble City Opera, Frady built the opera company from the ground up by producing innovative performances and utilizing community-centric fundraising practices. In 2016, Frady was named as one of Ten Women in Knoxville who Make a Difference by The Knoxville Mercury and was recognized as a Trailblazer in 2019 by A Step Ahead Foundation of East Tennessee.

Frady has made opera inclusive and accessible by creating intimate opera productions, producing new American opera and relevant performances of traditional operas in unique venues. Within a very short amount of time, Frady has garnered community and industry acclaim through her entrepreneurial spirit and artistic vision for Marble City Opera, with six Marble City Opera productions named Most Memorable Opera or Music Performance of their year: Lily in 2021, Tosca in 2021, Suor Angelica in 2019, La Traviata in 2017, La Divina and Gallantry in 2016, and the World Premiere of Amelia Lost in 2014.

Frady says, "I'm looking forward to continuing Opéra Louisiane's long history of financial stability and musical excellence through culturally enriching performances and programming."

Incoming Opéra Louisiane (OLI) Board Chair, David Kelly, says "OLI is very excited to have Kathryn join our Company as our new General Director to help guide us in our continued pursuit of bringing the wonderful world of opera to the residents of the Greater Baton Rouge area."

Kathryn received a Bachelor of Music and Master of Music in Opera Performance from the University of North Texas. She holds certificates in Executive Women in Leadership and Diversity and Inclusion from Cornell University and a Fundraising Management Certificate from Boston University. Kathryn is an alumna of Opera America's prestigious Leadership Intensive.

Opéra Louisiane presents high quality, professional operatic performances, showcasing internationally acclaimed talent and is known for culturally enriching the community of Baton Rouge, providing professional performance opportunities for Louisiana artists, and educating school children.