Kanye West to Premiere First Opera at the Hollywood Bowl

Kanye West has announced that he he plans to premiere his first opera, Nebuchadnezzar: A Kanye West Opera on November 24.

West made the announcement on Sunday night in a tweet, which featured an an image of the invitation to the opera. The invitation says the opera will be directed by performance artist Vanessa Beecroft, feature "music with Sunday Service, Peter Collins & Infinities Song," and take place at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

The Hollywood Bowl confirmed West's news on Twitter. Tickets go on sale today, November 18 at noon.

See the tweets below!



