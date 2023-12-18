Houston Grand Opera to Open Puccini's MADAME BUTTERFLY in January

On January 26, 2024, Houston Grand Opera will open Puccini’s Madame Butterfly, with its soaring score and unforgettable tragic story, in a revival of Tony Award-winning director Michael Grandage’s acclaimed production. Internationally sought-after soprano Ailyn Pérez, who recently made her role debut as Cio-Cio-San at Teatro di San Carlo in Naples, returns to Houston to perform the role, with Maestro Patrick Summers at the podium.

The opera shares the tale of a young Japanese girl named Cio-Cio-San who marries an American naval lieutenant, Pinkerton. As events unfold, Cio-Cio-San, abandoned by her husband, raises their son while faithfully waiting for him to return to Japan. When Pinkerton finally reappears, bringing with him a new wife and seeking to take the child back to America, heartbreaking tragedy ensues.

The opera runs two hours and 43 minutes, including one intermission. It is sung in Italian with projected English translation.

This fall, HGO added a seventh mainstage performance of Madame Butterfly, to take place on February 10, in response to strong sales. The company also will present two showings of the opera as part of its Student Performance Series: a shorter-length Student Matinee for grades 4-8 and a full-length High School Night for grades 9-12.

WHO: Jordan Braun directs the revival of Michael Grandage’s production. The cast will be led by Ailyn Pérez as Cio-Cio-San opposite tenor Yongzhao Yu as Pinkerton in his role debut, with mezzo-soprano Sun-Ly Pierce as Suzuki, bass-baritone Michael Sumuel as Sharpless, bass William Guanbo Su as the Bonze, and tenor Rodell Rosel as Goro. Maestro Patrick Summers conducts. The opera’s extra mainstage showing and student performances will feature some alternate cast members, including soprano Raquel González as Cio-Cio-San and tenor Eric Taylor as Pinkerton, with Teddy Poll conducting.

WHEN: Mainstage performances:

Friday, January 26, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, January 28, 2024, at 2 p.m.

Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, February 9, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 11, 2024 at 2 p.m.

Student Matinee:

Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 10 a.m. ($10; $5 for Title I; currently sold to capacity but waitlist available)

High School Night:

Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ($15; $7.50 for Title 1)

WHERE: Wortham Theater Center, 501 Texas Ave.

TARIFF: Tickets range from $25 to $210. For more information and to buy tickets, visit HGO.org or call the Box Office at 713-228-6737. To reserve tickets for student performances, visit Click Here.

Houston Grand Opera (HGO) is one of the largest, most innovative, and most highly acclaimed opera companies in the United States. General Director and CEO Khori Dastoor assumed leadership of the organization and responsibility for its strategic vision in 2021. HGO was the only American finalist for Opera Company of the Year in the 2019 International Opera Awards, and the only American company to be nominated twice. In fulfilling its mission to advance the operatic art, to serve the Houston community, and to be a global leader in the future of opera, HGO has led the field in commissioning and producing new works (75 world premieres to date) and in training and nurturing promising young artists and administrators. The company contributes to the cultural enrichment of Houston and the nation through a diverse and innovative program of performances, community events, and education projects that reaches the widest possible public. HGO’s pioneering Community and Learning initiative has served as a model for other arts organizations. The company invites all Houstonians to experience superlative opera without the barrier of price through discounted single tickets and subscriptions, subsidized student performances, and free productions.

HGO has toured extensively and has won a Tony, two Grammy awards, and three Emmy awards. It is the only opera company to win all three honors.

