Houston Grand Opera to Open Mozart's DON GIOVANNI This April

On April 19, 2024, Houston Grand Opera (HGO) will open Don Giovanni, Mozart's sublime tragicomedy, with internationally acclaimed conductor Dame Jane Glover at the podium. The production's stellar cast is headlined by superstar Italian bass-baritone Luca Pisaroni as the title character, with a Houston favorite, the sought-after bass-baritone Ryan McKinny, as his servant, Leporello.

The opera shares the story of womanizing Spanish nobleman Don Giovanni, who murders the father of one of his victims in a duel. Despite his crimes, Don Giovanni continues to believe his actions have no consequences—until he is dragged to hell. In this innovative production from acclaimed director Kasper Holten, the character's descent into the netherworld is not literal but mental, as depicted by Luke Halls's incredible projections onto Es Devlin's magically minimalist set.

The opera runs three hours and 17 minutes, including one intermission. It is sung in Italian with projected English translation.

The world-renowned cast will be led by bass-baritone Luca Pisaroni as Don Giovanni, bass-baritone Ryan McKinny as Leporello; soprano Andriana Chuchman as Donna Anna; tenor Kang Wang in his HGO debut as Don Ottavio; mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke as Donna Elvira; and soprano Erika Baikoff in her company debut as Zerlina. Greg Eldridge serves as revival director for Kasper Holten's production, with Dame Jane Glover conducting.

Tickets

Tickets range from $25 to $210. For more information and to buy tickets, visit HGO.org or call the Box Office at 713-228-6737. Students with a valid student ID may purchase $20 tickets one month prior to the opening of every performance; see HGO.org/tickets.

About Houston Grand Opera

Houston Grand Opera (HGO) is one of the largest, most innovative, and most highly acclaimed opera companies in the United States. General Director and CEO Khori Dastoor assumed leadership of the organization and responsibility for its strategic vision in 2021. HGO was the only American finalist for Opera Company of the Year in the 2019 International Opera Awards, and the only American company to be nominated twice. In fulfilling its mission to advance the operatic art, to serve the Houston community, and to be a global leader in the future of opera, HGO has led the field in commissioning and producing new works (76 world premieres to date) and in training and nurturing promising young artists and administrators. The company contributes to the cultural enrichment of Houston and the nation through a diverse and innovative program of performances, community events, and education projects that reaches the widest possible public. HGO's pioneering Community and Learning initiative has served as a model for other arts organizations. The company invites all Houstonians to experience superlative opera without the barrier of price through discounted single tickets and subscriptions, subsidized student performances, and free productions.

HGO has toured extensively and has won a Tony, two Grammy awards, and three Emmy awards. It is the only opera company to win all three honors.