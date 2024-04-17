Houston Grand Opera Will Present Two Free Performances of MADAME BUTTERFLY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Houston Grand Opera will present two free performances of Puccini’s stunning masterpiece, Madame Butterfly, at Miller Outdoor Theatre on Friday and Saturday, May 17 and 18.



HGO’s popular outdoor performances allow Houstonians to experience superlative opera in a casual, relaxed setting that’s appropriate for the entire family. This production of Madame Butterfly, presented at the Wortham Theater Center in winter 2024, became one of HGO’s top-selling shows in well over a decade. Now, seasoned operagoers and newcomers alike can be swept away by award-winning director Michael Grandage’s acclaimed production, all at no cost.



The outdoor revival will be led by soprano Raquel González as the doomed Cio-Cio-San and tenor Eric Taylor as faithless U.S. Navy lieutenant Pinkerton, with baritone Navasard Hakobyan as the U.S. consulate Sharpless and mezzo-soprano Emily Treigle as Butterfly’s faithful servant, Suzuki. HGO Resident Conductor Teddy Poll takes the podium for this sublime three-act tragedy about love, betrayal, and heartbreak.



The opera runs for two hours and 32 minutes with one intermission. It is sung in Italian with projected English translation.



Miller Outdoor Theatre, located inside Houston’s crown jewel, Hermann Park, offers both a covered seating area and space on its iconic hill, where groups set up with picnic chairs, blankets, picnics, and drinks (alcohol is allowed, but no glass containers). Concessions are also available.



The HGO Customer Care team will be out in force both Friday and Saturday evening, and invites all Houstonians to say hello, learn more about HGO, and enjoy photo-ops and other fun interactive activities.



When: Friday, May 17, 2024, at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 18, 2024, at 8:00 p.m.



Where: Miller Outdoor Theatre, 6000 Hermann Park Dr.



Tariff: HGO season subscribers receive reserved seating under the covered area as a benefit to their subscription; contact Customer Care at CustomerCare@HGO.org or 713-228-6737. Additional tickets for the covered seating area at Miller Outdoor Theatre are free and will be made available at 10:00 a.m. the day prior to each performance at the Miller website or box office. Seating on the hill is also free and open to the public. For more information on tickets and seating, visit milleroutdoortheatre.com.

Photo credit: Michael Bishop