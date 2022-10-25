Houston Grand Opera To Host Annual Holiday Celebration At Discovery Green

Houston Grand Opera invites the entire city to join together for Transforming the Human Spirit through Song, the company's annual Carols on the Green sing-along at Discovery Green. Part of HGO's Seeking the Human Spirit initiative, the family-friendly holiday event is free and open to the public.

Led by soloists from the company's original mariachi opera, El Milagro del Recuerdo/The Miracle of Remembering (running at the Wortham Theater Center Dec. 8-18), the evening features holiday songs in English and Spanish. Joining in the celebration are members the HGO Chorus, the HGO Studio, the HGO Bauer Family High School Voice Studio, local children's ensemble Segundo Barrio, and Trio Chapultepec, the virtuoso mariachi ensemble also performing in El Milagro del Recuerdo at HGO this season.

Houston Grand Opera presents an evening of beautiful holiday music and invites audience members to sing along, Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7:00 p.m. at Discovery Green-Hess Deck, 1500 McKinney St., Houston, 77010. Free to the public.

Seeking the Human Spirit, HGO's six-year multidisciplinary initiative, is designed to highlight the universal spiritual themes raised in opera and to expand and deepen Houstonians' connections to opera and art.

Houston Grand Opera has endeavored to bring its diverse community together through its Community and Learning initiatives since 2007. By providing authentic and enriching experiences through collaborative partnerships with schools, families, community organizations, and curious members of society, Community and Learning explores the intersection between the art of opera and the needs of the people HGO serves. Initiatives include developing new operatic works that resonate thematically with the Opera's audiences and, each season, offering popular, affordable programs like the Student Performance Series, Opera to Go!, and Storybook Opera in over 100 schools in Houston and throughout Texas.

Houston Grand Opera (HGO) is one of the largest, most innovative, and most highly acclaimed opera companies in the United States. General Director and CEO Khori Dastoor assumed leadership of the organization and responsibility for its strategic vision in 2021. HGO was the only American finalist for Opera Company of the Year in the 2019 International Opera Awards, and the only American company to be nominated twice. In fulfilling its mission to advance the operatic art, to serve the Houston community, and to be a global leader in the future of opera, HGO has led the field in commissioning and producing new works (73 world premieres to date) and in training and nurturing promising young artists and administrators. The company contributes to the cultural enrichment of Houston and the nation through a diverse and innovative program of performances, community events, and education projects that reaches the widest possible public. HGO's pioneering Community and Learning initiative has served as a model for other arts organizations.

The NEXUS Initiative is HGO's multiyear ticket underwriting program that allows Houstonians of all ages and backgrounds to enjoy opera without the barrier of price. Since 2007, NEXUS has enabled more than 250,000 Houstonians to experience superlative opera through discounted single tickets and subscriptions, subsidized student performances, and free productions. HGO has toured extensively and has won a Tony, two Grammy awards, and three Emmy awards. It is the only opera company to win all three honors.