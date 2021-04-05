Houston Grand Opera Presents Marian's Song On HGO Digital

On Friday, April 30, Houston Grand Opera will release Marian's Song on HGO Digital. Composed by Damien Sneed to a libretto by Deborah D.E.E.P. Mouton, Houston's poet laureate emeritus, Marian's Song debuted in February 2020 on the Cullen stage as HGO's 68th world premiere.

Marian's Song is based on the life of Marian Anderson, one of the most celebrated singers of the 20th century, who broke racial barriers throughout her storied career. Now audiences can enjoy a new filmed version of this innovative fusion of opera, spoken word, and multimedia projections.

The original cast from the 2019-2020 season world premiere returns for the HGO Digital release. HGO Studio alumna Zoie Reams returns as Marian Anderson, second year HGO Studio artist Nicholas Newton as Billy King, Cynthia Clayton as Eleanor Roosevelt/Mrs. Roberts, and Tina B as Neveah.

Marian's Song will be available to stream for free on HGO Digital for one month following release.

Mezzo-soprano and HGO studio alumna Zoie Reams has been lauded by Opera News for her "velvety mezzo" and for how she "phrase[s] with elegance and articulate[s] coloratura nimbly." Bass-baritone Nicholas Newton is a second-year HGO Studio artist and an alumnus of HGO's Young Artists Vocal Academy (2016). Soprano Cynthia Clayton is an audience favorite in opera houses throughout the United States and overseas for her critically acclaimed performances. She is a professor at the University of Houston's Moores School of Music. A native of Brooklyn, New York, and a self-defined "street-kid," Tina B started her opera studies in New York City in the mid-90's with Maestro Vincent La Selva of the New York Grand Opera Company, performing in workshop performances of Puccini's La boheme (as both Mimi and Musetta) and Verdi's La Traviata (as Violetta).

Stream the recital for free on your computer, tablet, or smartphone by logging into HGO.org or marquee.tv or stream the recital on your television by accessing the Marquee TV app using your Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, or other device.