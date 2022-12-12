Houston Grand Opera Opens Winter Repertoire With Vibrant Production Of THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO
Tony Award-winning director Michael Grandage's production of the classic Mozart opera showcases '60s-inspired setting.
On January 13, 2023, Houston Grand Opera kicks off its winter repertoire with Tony Award-winning director Michael Grandage's vibrant production of Mozart's The Marriage of Figaro, which re-sets the class-conscious comedy in late '60s Francoist Spain. Full of bright colors and costumes evoking the Moroccan influence on the country, this updated production, first staged by HGO in 2016, synthesizes transcendent music and lively performances into an unforgettable evening at the opera.
One of the greatest operas of all time, Mozart's work is a timeless look at husbands and wives, masters and servants, and hearts both fickle and true. The Marriage of Figaro cast is led by bass Nahuel Di Pierro in his company debut as the titular Figaro, a working-class man looking forward to marrying the beautiful Susanna, despite the meddling of the married Count, who would rather have the beauty for himself. The role of Susanna is performed by soprano Elena Villalón in her first return to the company after completing her training with the HGO Studio, with bass-baritone Adam Plachetka as the Count, soprano and HGO Studio alumna Nicole Heaston as his wife, and soprano and HGO Studio alumna Lauren Snouffer as Cherubino. Ian Rutherford returns to HGO to direct the revival of this acclaimed production, with HGO Artistic and Music Director Patrick Summers conducting.
Award-winning designer Christopher Oram created the '60s-inspired sets and costumes for this fun take on the Mozart classic, co-produced by HGO and the Glyndebourne Festival Opera, which staged its own revival this summer-hailed as a "fabulous visual feast" (The Guardian). HGO is delighted to bring the production back to Houston audiences.
The cast of The Marriage of Figaro includes bass Nahuel Di Pierro as Figaro, soprano Elena Villalón as Susanna, bass-baritone Adam Plachetka as the Count, soprano Nicole Heaston as the Countess, and soprano Lauren Snouffer as Cherubino. Ian Rutherford directs the revival of this acclaimed production, with HGO Artistic and Music Director Patrick Summers conducting.
Tickets range from $26 to $335. For more information and to buy tickets, visit HGO.org or call the Box Office at 713-228-6737.
