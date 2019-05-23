Grass-Roots Non-Profit Ignites Conversation and Builds Community Through Panel Discussion on Artists of Color in Opera

Vocal Village, Inc. a grass-roots non-profit based in New York City with a mission to empower people of color through exploring the significant contributions racially diverse artists have made to the art form of opera will host its debut event as part of the New York Opera Fest on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the National Opera Center. In a panel discussion featuring internationally renowned artists of color from the opera field, Vocal Village, Inc. seeks to amplify the voices of racially diverse opera makers and challenge the industry's long history of systemic racism to focus on solutions for creating equity and access. This discussion will bring people together in an inclusive space for dialogue that encourages allies and advocates to participate with a focus on the impact of action rather than relying solely on intention.

The panel discussion will be followed by a reception with complimentary refreshments featuring cuisine from local entrepreneurs of color in the food industry.

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/panel-discussion-artists-of-color-in-opera-tickets-59449708679



Vocal Village, Inc. was founded in 2017 by coloratura soprano Tyenne Sillekens with a mission to further the multicultural nature of opera through live performances, community engagement and school partnerships with innovative curriculum and cultural programming. www.vocalvillage.org





