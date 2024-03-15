GUYS AND DOLLS Will Be Performed as Part of Opera Saratoga's 2024 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Opera Saratoga has announced its 2024 season, which will include Guys and Dolls this summer! The summer festival features three sure bets - three new productions at Universal Preservation Hall running from June 27 to July 7. Tickets start at $30 and are available at https://www.operasaratoga.org/tickets24.

The first of the trifecta, Guys and Dolls, features celebrated singer and actress Mikaela Bennett (City Center Encores' The Golden Apple, West Side Story at Glimmerglass), as "saint" Sarah Brown. The beloved gambling musical will feature direction by Mary Birnbaum, choreography by Caili Quan, and musical direction by Andy Einhorn (Broadway's Carousel and Hello, Dolly!.), with scenic design by Kristen Robinson, lighting design by Anshuman Bhatia and costume design by Oana Botez.

"This season pays homage to Saratoga Springs' history as a pleasure-seeker's paradise and betting destination while looking to the future by pushing the definition of what opera can be - and how it can be made - forward," said Mary Birnbaum, General and Artistic Director, "We hope to tempt risk-takers to the festival by dazzling them with reinventions of two classics in addition to a totally unique creation that they can only see in Saratoga."