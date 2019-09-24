Franco Fagioli Cancels ORLANDO Tour

Franco Fagioli was withdrawn from appearing in the Orlando tour.

The Théâtre des Champs-Elysées announced that Fagioli would not be participating in tour where he was scheduled to sing the title role of Handel's "Orlando". As a result, French countertenor Christophe Dumaux will replace Fagioli in Paris while Max Emanuel Cencic will takeover performances in Essen, Verona, and Madrid.

The Orlando tour opens on January 9 at the Teatro Ristori. The tour also stars Kathryn Lewek, Luca Pisaroni, Delphine Galou, and Nuria Rial. Francesco Corti leads Il Pomo d'oro.

Photo Credit: Igor Studio





