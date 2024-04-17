Fortunato Ortombina Named New Director of Teatro alla Scala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Teatro alla Scala, one of the most prestigious opera houses whose work is known around the world, has officially appointed Fortunato Ortombina as its new director. The announcement was made on Tuesday by Milan's Mayor Giuseppe Sala following the approval by the opera house’s board of directors. Ortombina will begin his tenure in September at the Milan-based Teatro alla Scala.

Fortunato Ortombina, who is presently the general manager at Venice’s La Fenice, will succeed Dominique Meyer. Meyer has led La Scala since 2020 and will continue in his role until August 1, 2025, after which Ortombina will fully assume the directorship responsibilities.

Previously, Ortombina contributed to La Scala as the coordinator of artistic direction from 2003 to 2007. His return aligns with Italy’s cultural policy under Premier Giorgia Meloni's administration, which emphasizes the appointment of Italian nationals to key cultural leadership positions.

Italy's Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano commented on the appointment, noting the significance of an Italian leadership at major institutions. "After three foreign general directors, an Italian returns to La Scala," he stated.

Mayor Sala discussed the transitional phase, emphasizing the continuity and smooth handover of responsibilities to ensure La Scala's stability. "We have done everything for the good of La Scala, for dignity and fairness," Sala remarked.

This change in leadership occurs amidst new regulatory frameworks set by the Italian government, which include an age cap of 70 for opera directors.