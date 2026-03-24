Experiments in Opera Will Present CONSTANCE: A CONFESSION at HERE in May

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Experiments in Opera will present the world premiere of CONSTANCE: A CONFESSION, a new 75-minute opera comedy, with performances May 13 through May 22 at HERE Arts Center in New York City as part of the HERE Hosts series.

The work follows a central character, Constance, as she moves through a series of roles including psychic, wellness influencer, and cult leader. The story begins in a graduate school art class and traces the consequences of her actions as her influence grows.

The production features a collaborative score and libretto developed through Experiments in Opera’s Writers’ Room initiative. The opera is divided into four acts, each created by a different composer-librettist team. Librettists include Sam Norman, Susan Bywaters, Lisa Clair, and Ed Valentine, with music by Elizabeth Gartman, Roger A. Martinez, Jasmine Galante, and Mattie Levy.

Sydney E. Anderson will star as Constance, joined by Zen Wu as The Skeptic, Sishel Claverie as The Enabler, and Nathaniel Sullivan as The Mark.

The production is directed by Shannon Sindelar, who also serves as the company’s managing producer, with music direction by Dimitriy Glivinskiy. The performance will feature the Hypercube ensemble.

The creative team also includes scenic designer Silin Chen, lighting designer Mary Ellen Stebbins, Costume Designer Krista Intranuovo Pineman, video designer David Pym, and sound engineer Nathaniel Butler.

Performances will take place at HERE Arts Center, 145 Sixth Avenue in New York City. The production runs approximately 75 minutes with no intermission.