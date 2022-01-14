Erin Morley to Sing Gilda in May & June Performances of RIGOLETTO at The Met

Erin Morley will sing Gilda in the May and June performances of Verdi's Rigoletto, replacing Kristina Mkhitaryan.

Ms. Morley, who most recently sang the title role in the Met premiere of Matthew Aucoin's Eurydice, will make her Met role debut as Gilda. She is also singing Gilda at Staatsoper Berlin this season. Since her Met debut in 2008, Ms. Morley has sung more than 100 performances of numerous roles, including Sister Constance in Poulenc's Dialogues des Carmélites, Pamina in Mozart's The Magic Flute, Olympia in Offenbach's Les Contes d'Hoffmann, Sophie in Strauss's Der Rosenkavalier, and the Woodbird and Woglinde in Wagner's Ring cycle. Her recent performances also include Tytania in Britten's A Midsummer Night's Dream at the Santa Fe Opera and Vienna State Opera, Zerbinetta in Strauss's Ariadne auf Naxos at the Vienna State Opera and Glyndebourne Festival, Cunegonde in Bernstein's Candide at LA Opera, and Sophie in Strauss's Der Rosenkavalier at the Vienna State Opera. She is a graduate of the Met's Lindemann Young Artist Development Program and was a 2021 recipient of the Met's Beverly Sills Artist Award, established by Agnes Varis and Karl Leichtman.

The Met's new production of Rigoletto, which opened on New Year's Eve, is directed by Bartlett Sher. Following the first run of performances which concludes on January 29, the spring performances will run May 29 and June 1, 4, 8, and 11 and will be conducted by Karel Mark Chichon. Quinn Kelsey returns to sing the title role, with Stephen Costello as the Duke of Mantua. In their Met debuts, Yulia Matochkina sings Maddalena and Ante Jerkunica sings Sparafucile.

