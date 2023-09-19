Divaria Opera Presents JOAN OF ARC Live On Stage At Bay Street Theater

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts have announced the return of Divaria Productions Opera Company to Bay Street with LIVE OPERA for the 9th consecutive year, after presenting the first ever live opera at the theatre in 2015 with La Traviata.



On October 14th, Divaria will present JOAN OF ARC: The Opera, a multidisciplinary project featuring music from both Tchaikovsky's Maid of Orleans and Verdi's Giovanna d'Arco as well as text from Bernard Shaw's St. Joan on its 100th anniversary and original coverage from Joan's trial in the 15th century.



The production will star international opera singers including tenor Victor Starsky of New York City Opera and San Francisco Opera, Michael Nansel of New York City Opera as well as top caliber actors including the talented La Rivers as Joan of Arc and Broadway veteran Michael Rudko as Bishop Cauchon. The production will be co-directed by J.A. Diaz and Andrew Bell, musically conducted by Sergio Martinez Zangroniz, and feature members of the New Asia Chamber Orchestra as well as a local ensemble of supporting actors.



In the annals of history, Joan of Arc is seen as a shining star--- by Catholics, Protestants, traditionalists, feminists, the right, and the left. People from all walks of life are moved by the story of a woman who led an army to rescue Orléans from a violent siege, brought about the coronation of the Dauphin of France, and valiantly defended herself when she was condemned to death. In a time when our world is becoming increasingly polarized, sharing the story of a figure who unites many different viewpoints can help provide a vision for a more peaceful future.



Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased at the Bay Street Theater Box office from 11 AM-5 PM Tuesdays - Saturdays or until the time of the show, by calling the Box Office at 631.725.9500 or 24/7 online at BayStreet.org.

Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, that endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.



