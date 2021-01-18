Dell'Arte Opera Ensemble Postpones Upcoming Recitals

Dell'Arte Opera Ensemble has postponed several upcoming recitals, OperaWire reports.

Postponed recitals include a showcase with soprano Luisamaria Hernández and another headlined by Flavia Darcie, both accompanied by Chris Fecteau.

The company plans to restarts the online recital series when it becomes safe to do so once again.

The following statement was given in a press release>

"It has been such a delightful experience to share the talent and expressive voices of our in these recitals, and we are eager to do more for them and for you. We are already developing more wonderful musical offerings for later this year as we become confident that gathering together in small groups is safe. Thank you for your understanding."

