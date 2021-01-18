Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dell'Arte Opera Ensemble Postpones Upcoming Recitals

Postponed recitals include a showcase with soprano Luisamaria Hernández and another headlined by Flavia Darcie.

Jan. 18, 2021  

Dell'Arte Opera Ensemble has postponed several upcoming recitals, OperaWire reports.

Postponed recitals include a showcase with soprano Luisamaria Hernández and another headlined by Flavia Darcie, both accompanied by Chris Fecteau.

The company plans to restarts the online recital series when it becomes safe to do so once again.

The following statement was given in a press release>

"It has been such a delightful experience to share the talent and expressive voices of our in these recitals, and we are eager to do more for them and for you. We are already developing more wonderful musical offerings for later this year as we become confident that gathering together in small groups is safe. Thank you for your understanding."

Read more on OperaWire.



Related Articles View More Opera Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • Sir James MacMillan Launches New Centre Of Excellence In The Learning and Teaching Of Composition
  • New Audio-Digital Theatre Platform SOUND STAGE to Premiere Plays From Mark Ravenhill, Roy Williams and More
  • Scottish Ballet Brings the Health Benefits of Dance to You in 2021 With Classes and More
  • VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady & Seth Rudetsky On Demand