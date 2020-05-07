Croatian National Theatre to Present Open-Air Opera Performances

TheMayor.EU has reported that the Croatian National Theatre is finding ways to entertain audiences amid the health crisis by organizing open-air opera performances!

Croatian National Theatre is currently shut down due to the health crisis, but they are organizing performances in different Zagreb neighborhoods until May 16.

The Opera's soloists will tour Zagreb's neighbourhoods singing as a "thank you" to all Zagreb citizens who have shown social responsibility by staying indoors during the health crisis.

Locations for open-air performances include the "Mamutica", Martićeva Street, Vrbani and Dr. Franjo Tuđman Park.

