Composer Jonathan Dawe Joins Cherny Management

Cherny Concert & Artist Management Ltd. (CCAML) announces the addition of composer Jonathan Dawe to its artist roster. Dawe is sought after for his singularly inventive musical style, which combines unique Baroque imagery with a modern mix, cast with dynamic dramatic flair.

Dawe's recent operas include Nero and The Fall of Lehman Brothers with BOP Ballet | Opéra | Pantomime, Montreal, in addition to the premiere production with Ensemble Échappé at The Italian Academy, New York City, and the critically acclaimed production of his Cracked Orlando: Dramma Per Musica E Fractals at The Juilliard School, Beyond The Machine series, Center for Innovation in the Arts. This past fall, Some call it Home premiered at Theatre Royale, Plymouth UK. An environmental oratorio, this dramatic work was praised as "immensely powerful" (One Plymouth) and "stunningly beautiful." (British Theatre Guide)

Vocalists are drawn to Dawe's music, which involves the recasting of energies and sounds of the past into decisively new expressions, through compositional workings based on fractal geometry. Notable recent interpreters of Dawe's writing include countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo and bass-baritone Devóne Tines.

Other recent performances include Ordinary Dust at Weill Recital Hall; Oroborium, New Juilliard Ensemble at Alice Tully Hall; Labitorium artificiosum (Fifth String Quartet) Ruisi Quartet; Concerto per fractals dolce e forte (Fourth String Quartet) Jack Quartet; The Flowering Arts with The Boston Symphony Orchestra; and Being Ariodante at The Italian Academy in New York City.

CCAML founder and president, Natasha Cherny, shared that Dawe is the first composer to be represented by the organization. "CCAML pianists Beth Levin and Reed Tetzloff recently performed Dawe's fascinating works, and our followers were immediately captivated by his music, which was genuinely unlike anything I had ever heard before. Dawe is prolific, brilliant, and a consummate professional. We are honored to have him in the CCAML family, and we look forward to bringing his music to opera houses and orchestras around the globe."

The focus of Cherny Concert & Artist Management is the recruitment of great artists who work in an atmosphere of mutuality and cooperation. The agency produces concerts for artists in the U.S., and books engagements for them internationally with presenters large and small.

For more information about Cherny Concert & Artist Management, visit ccaml.com.