Classical Artists Amy Owens And Michael Barrett Announce IT'S GOTTA BE BAD TO BE GOOD: SONGS OF LEONARD BERNSTEIN

Critically-acclaimed Soprano, Amy Owens, collaborates with Grammy-winning pianist and music director, Michael Barrett, delivering their brilliant new album, 'It's Gotta Be Bad To Be Good: Songs of Leonard Bernstein.' This stunning new body of work dives deep into the remarkable Leonard Bernstein songbook, presenting a diverse collection of 26 select classics, including never-before-released songs by the legendary composer. It was also produced, engineered, and mastered by two-time Grammy Award-winner, Adam Abeshouse. 'It's Gotta be Bad to be Good' is set for release on May 10, 2019, and is now available for pre-sale here.

Through this unique collection of Bernstein classics, Owens and Barrett explore the multi-faceted career of the Maestro, celebrating his musical diversity and incredible legacy. The album features three unpublished works, seven piano solo works as well as never-before-recorded works, including the title track, "It's Gotta be Bad to be Good".

In 2018, Barrett and Owens initiated this project in celebration of Bernstein's Centennial. As an artist, Owens has always admired and revered Bernstein's vast repertoire. Owens says, "After having performed numerous programs of Bernstein's music throughout his recent centennial, it was exciting for Michael and me to record everything that we had worked so long to polish, especially several songs that are unpublished which have never been recorded before. Because of Michael's close relationship to Lenny, I feel like I have had special access to understanding the personality of his music. Bernstein was a musician without boundaries, exploring any style that grabbed his attention. In this sense, I absolutely resonate with Leonard Bernstein as a human being as well as a composer. His music allows me to explore so many vocal colors and styles-it's such a joyful exploration!"

Having studied conducting and vocal performance under Barrett, Owens naturally teamed up with her coach on this ambitious project. A devoted protégé and close friend of Leonard Bernstein, Barrett served as his Assistant Conductor from 1985-90, including on the Grammy-winning album, Arias and Barcarolles. Today, Barrett is the Artistic Advisor for the Bernstein estate, and he provided tremendous insight on the Maestro's numerous works that are included on It's Gotta be Bad to be Good.

Says Barrett, "I consider Leonard Bernstein to be the most important American composer of the 20th century, perhaps the greatest and most complete musician of his era, and he is still my model for how a musician can spread the joy of music in our world. As his student and his assistant conductor over most of the last decade of his life, I am committed to sharing his legacy and am honored to have participated in this new recording. Soprano Amy Owens was an ideal partner for these songs. Her silvery and shining voice, her impeccable musicianship, her emotional range, and her irrepressible enthusiasm for this music make her the perfect artist to share these songs with a new generation. I am sorry Bernstein wasn't alive to meet and hear her. He would have adored her voice, her music making, and her spirit."

Follow Owens on social media for updates on new releases and look out for her new album, It's Gotta be Bad to be Good, out on May 10th, and available for pre-sale here.

For More Information: Website / Facebook / Instagram





Related Articles View More Opera Stories

More Hot Stories For You