City Opera To Present CHINATOWN As Staged Concert

City Opera Vancouver announces a format change in presentation of the new opera CHINATOWN. It opens 13 September at the Vancouver Playhouse.

City Opera Vancouver has decided to offer its presentation of CHINATOWN in a new format. We are now offering a complete presentation of the opera, but in a staged concert format.

In a press released the company shared:

"We began general rehearsals on August 23rd and due to production and staffing issues we have run out of time to offer the version we originally intended. A revised format is the best-possible solution available to us in this complicated environment. The only alternative would be to postpone it another year.

All of the elements of this meaningful and timely opera are intact. At its heart is the achingly beautiful libretto by Madeleine Thien and its alternatingly delicate and soaring music composed by Alice Ping Yee Ho. The presentation will include English and Chinese surtitles translating the Hoisan language prepared by Paul Yee. Conductor and Music Director Mary Chun's handling of the music presentation is entirely in line with the original intentions of the composition. Not a word or note will be omitted. Stage director Desdemona Chiang will bring an active energy and imagination to the entire event.

We wish to thank the musicians and cast, as well as the production and construction teams who have done a superb job under difficult conditions.

Please join us in celebrating a new original opera that respectfully brings to life the story of Chinatown and the men who worked and contributed to the development of the country while restricted from having family and loved ones by their side.

Current CHINATOWN ticket holders who would prefer not to see this revised presentation are invited to call 1-888-961-6111, Ext 101 (toll free) to arrange their choice of a full refund, or a voucher of identical value for a future production.