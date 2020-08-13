Check Out a List of Theatre Events, Live Opera, Film Screenings and More Taking Place Outdoors in the UK

Events include JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, ENO Drive & Live's LA BOHEME and more.

As the health crisis continues to impact the entertainment industry, theatre, comedy, film and more have found ways to adjust, bringing performances and more outdoors!

Check out a list below of events taking place in the UK outside.

Jesus Christ Superstar

From 14 August, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre will produce a special concert staging of their production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Jesus Christ Superstar.

Casting was announced for the production this evening. The cast will feature Declan Bennet and Pepe Nufrio sharing the title role with Anoushka Lucas and Maimuna Memon as Mary Magdalene, Tyrone Huntley and Ricardo Alfonso, David Thaxton at Pilate, Shaq Taylor as King Herod, Ivan de Freitas as Caiaphas, Nathan Amzi as Annas, Phil King as Peter, Cedric Neal as Simon, Genesis Lynea, Rosa O'Reilly, and Elliotte Williams D'Nure as the Soul Sisters.

The cast will also feature Daniel James Bailey, Dale Evans, Rosie Fletcher, Joshua Zac Hawkins, Stevie Hutchinson, Billy Luke Nevers, Charlotte Riby, Tino Sibanda, Baranby Thompson and Tara Young.

openairtheatre.com

ENO Drive & Live: La bohème

The English National Opera is presenting a drive-in production of La boheme 9 Sep - 27 Sep 2020.

This new, modern 90 minute version of the much-loved La bohème is performed live with members of the award-winning ENO Orchestra and Chorus. There are two casts of principal singers alternating throughout the run, including Natalya Romaniw and Sinéad Campbell-Wallace sharing the role of Mimì, alongside David Butt-Philip and David Junghoon Kim as Rodolfo.

The performers will be on a raised and covered stage, with large screens to the side also relaying the performance so that all audience members get a great view.

Learn more and book at https://eno.org/whats-on/eno-drive-live/.

Greenwich+Docklands Festival

reenwich+Docklands International Festival (GDIF), London's leading festival of outdoor theatre and performing arts, today announces a reimagining of its 25th anniversary festival running from 28 August to 12 September. Whilst maintaining the distinctively surprising and engaging artistic work for which GDIF is well known, the festival is adapting its programme to observe social distancing and prioritise the safety and well-being of artists and audiences. GDIF 2020 will incorporate a programme of uplifting installations and outdoor arts presented locally on people's doorsteps, celebrating local places and togetherness following a summer of isolation.

There will be a strong focus on appreciation of the environment, as everyone emerges from lockdown into a potentially cleaner, greener world, but ultimately the programme will reflect on the connections and sense of togetherness to be found through creativity, which communities across Greenwich and East London have demonstrated are as strong as ever.

www.festival.org/gdif

Savitri

HGO is bringing live opera back to London with an open-air, socially-distanced production of Gustav Holst's Sāvitri. The production of this one-act opera will take place, in accordance with government regulations, in the gardens of Lauderdale House, Highgate, with two performances per evening (at 18:30 and 20:00) on each of Thursday 13th, Saturday 15, Thursday 20th and and Saturday 22nd August - It will be a complete performance of the opera, which lasts about 35 minutes.

hgo.org.uk

The Chiswick Festival

Angela Barnes, Suzi Ruffell, Simon Brodkin and Joel Dommett are on the line up for the festival, performing outdoors at Chiswick House and Gardens. A new show from Red Dwarf's ship computer, Norman Lovett will also be presented.

Aug 21-Sept 4, chiswickfestival.com.

The Luna Cinema

The outdoor cinema is presenting Pop ups across the UK until October. Screenings include, Joker, Rocketman, and more. Events will take place at Royal Hospital Chelsea, Dulwich Park and Wimbledon Park and more.

thelunacinema.com

Drive-in cinema at Alexandra Palace

Until September, through the Rooftop Film Club, you can watch hits such as Grease, the Goonies and more!

rooftopfilmclub.com.

Good Ship Comedy

At THE NEW NORMAL festival in Wandsworth, Ben Van der Velde introduces Sara Pascoe, Jessica Fostekew and Nathan Caton. The event takes place outdoors in a walled courtyard at the Royal Victoria Patriotic Building.

Royal Victoria Patriotic Building, SW18, Aug 21, newnormalfest.co.uk

