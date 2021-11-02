Charlottesville Opera Welcomes Caroline Worra As New Artistic Director

David Newkirk, Chair of Charlottesville Opera's Board of Directors and Christina DeMarea, General Director, announced that Caroline Worra has been named Artistic Director of the nonprofit company, effective immediately.

Worra has sung over 90 roles, from over 70 operas, including 20 world, American and regional premieres. She has worked with over 80 different opera companies including The Metropolitan Opera, The Lyric Opera of Chicago, Boston Lyric Opera. She performed six seasons at both Glimmerglass Opera and New York City Opera. Worra also performed on two U.S. National Tours with San Francisco's Merola/Western Opera Theatre singing Violetta in La Traviata and Rosalinda in Die Fledermaus. She also has excelled as an outstanding vocal coach known for her emphasis on superior technique.

Said Worra, "I am thrilled to accept this new position as Artistic Director especially after having served as Director of Charlottesville Opera's Emerging Artist Program in 2021. I know first hand the high quality of the company's performances with professionals from across the country." Said Newkirk, "Having a world acclaimed artist of Caroline's stature committed to Charlottesville Opera is a tribute to the quality of this company and our community. We look forward to the leadership she will bring."

Said DeMarea, "Having known Caroline for many years, I am thrilled that she has accepted this important position. She contributed immeasurably to last season's incredible success in the midst of a pandemic and will bring extraordinary artistry to our exciting 2022 season."

Worra will work closely with the Charlottesville Opera Board of Directors to advance the company's artistic vision, build the artistic team, contribute to its position in the opera industry and continue the high quality of the company's musical performances to enrich the Charlottesville community.