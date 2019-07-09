Conductor Carlos Miguel Prieto Returns To Carnegie Hall On July 30

Carlos Miguel Prieto, Musical America's 2019 Conductor of the Year, leads the Orchestra of Americas in their annual summer tour, in ten concerts throughout his native Mexico, through August 2, 2019. On June 14, 2019, Prieto's latest album Copland & Chavez: Pan-American Reflections, recorded with the Orchestra of Americas, was released on Linn Records. Also in July, Prieto returns to lead Carnegie Hall's NYO2 initiative, culminating in concerts at the New World Center in Miami, Florida on July 27 and at Carnegie Hall in New York on July 30.

Prieto has been involved with the Orchestra of the Americas since its inception in 2007, acting at the orchestra's Music Director since 2011. The Orchestra of the Americas brings together young musicians from South America and North America to perform in summer concert tours. Following their acclaimed European tour in summer 2018, Prieto leads the Orchestra of the Americas through his native Mexico in summer 2019 in a wide range of orchestra, including standard repertoire such as Beethoven's Violin Concerto and Mussorgsky's Pictures at an Exhibition. A noted champion of the music of canonical and contemporary Latin American composers, Prieto will also conduct the Orchestra of the Americas in works by de Falla and Granados, and contemporary Mexican composers Maria Granillo, Cristóbal Maryán, and Gabriela Ortíz. Prieto and the orchestra are joined by pianists Ingrid Fliter, Carter Johnson, and Gil Shaham, violinist Aubree Oliverson, and mezzo-soprano Alejandra Gomez Ordas. The summer 2019 tour began on July 7 at the Auditorio de la Reforma in Puebla, Mexico.

Continuing his dedication to nurturing some of America's most gifted young artists, Prieto will again lead Carnegie Hall's NYO2 initiative, a free program that brings together outstanding young American instrumentalists (ages 14-17) from across the country for intensive training and performance opportunities. Prieto, alongside New World Symphony Fellows and alumni and other professional musicians from leading American orchestras, will train and educate the younger musicians, and lead them in performances at Miami's New World Center, as part of NYO2's new partnership with New World Symphony, on July 27 and in New York at Carnegie Hall on July 30. Prieto led Carnegie Hall's 2018 NYO2 initiative last summer.

On June 14, 2019, Prieto's latest album Copland & Chavez: Pan-American Reflections was released on Linn Records. Copland & Chávez juxtaposes two works by Aaron Copland and Carlos Chávez, composers and friends whose work drew inspiration from and gave voice to music of their native countries. Prieto conducts the Orchestra of the Americas in Copland's Symphony No. 3 and Chávez's Symphony No. 2 Sinfonía India, one of the iconic Mexican composer's most recognized works.

