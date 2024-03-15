COSI FAN TUTTE Will Be Performed as Part of Opera Saratoga's 2024 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Opera Saratoga has announced its 2024 season, which will include Cosi fan tutte! The summer festival features three sure bets - three new productions at Universal Preservation Hall running from June 27 to July 7. Tickets start at $30 and are available at https://www.operasaratoga.org/tickets24.

Mozart's wager opera Così fan tutte, features Grammy nominated bass-baritone Aubrey Allicock as the cynical Don Alfonso who pits spirituality against materialism when he bets that love won't withstand immediate gratification. Directed by Gisela Cardenas (Princess Grace Fellow) and conducted by Ryan McAdams (Crash Ensemble, Opernhaus Zürich). Sung in Italian with English Supertitles

"This season pays homage to Saratoga Springs' history as a pleasure-seeker's paradise and betting destination while looking to the future by pushing the definition of what opera can be - and how it can be made - forward," said Mary Birnbaum, General and Artistic Director, "We hope to tempt risk-takers to the festival by dazzling them with reinventions of two classics in addition to a totally unique creation that they can only see in Saratoga."