Boulder Opera Company Will Present the Finale of its Happy Songs Fundraiser on Facebook Live

Boulder Opera will present the finale of its Happy Songs fundraiser on Facebook Live on Saturday, June 6.

The Happy Songs fundraiser is an ongoing light-hearted event, featuring smaller, customizable videos done throughout this project. The project culminates in the live online finale performance on June 6th.

Join in for this Facebook Live event at 7:30pm MDT, featuring a series of comedic performances by Soprano Phoenix Gayles and Mezzo Soprano Dianela Acosta about life in quarantine.

The event page can be found at https://www.facebook.com/events/283172739362522.

Registration is free, and donations are much appreciated. Proceeds will help support our singers and the accessibility of our upcoming season!

