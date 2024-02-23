Baritone Georgios Iatrou to Star in ODYSSEY Premiere at the Hamburg State Opera

The Hamburg State Opera has revealaed a cast change that adds an unexpected twist to the premiere of John Neumeier's ballet "Odyssey." Originally slated for a debut on February 24, the production will now feature renowned Greek baritone Georgios Iatrou in the lead role, stepping in for the initially scheduled Nicholas Moog.

This last-minute alteration injects an element of surprise into the eagerly awaited event, as Georgios Iatrou takes the stage for the premiere. The ballet revival, inspired by the Homeric epic, aligns with the 85th birthday celebration of the iconic American choreographer John Neumeier, accompanied by music composed by George Couroupos.

Amidst the changes, other originally scheduled appearances will remain the same. Iatrou is set to perform on February 28, March 1, and March 2, ensuring a seamless continuation of the ballet's showcase.

Book your ticket here: Staatsoper Hamburg - Play: Ballet by John Neumeier after Homer | The Odyssey (staatsoper-hamburg.de)