Ars Lyrica Houston Presents Handel's Magic Opera AMADIGI DI GAULA This May

GRAMMY-nominated Baroque ensemble Ars Lyrica Houston's 20th anniversary season will culminate with a new opera production of G.F. Handel's Amadigi di Gaula. Performances will take place on Friday, 5/24 at 7:30pm & Saturday, 5/25 at 7:30pm (+ livestream) in Zilkha Hall, The Hobby Center.

Artistic Director Matthew Dirst shares that the upcoming production of Amadigi di Gaula will be the “local premiere of this work. As with our production of Handel's Agrippina, Ars Lyrica continues to offer the best of Baroque opera, bringing to life works that Houston audiences have not yet seen. This particular opera makes for a terrific culmination of our current season as well, which celebrates twenty years of period-instrument magic!”

Amadigi di Gaula will be directed by Tara Faircloth, conducted by Matthew Dirst, and feature a cast of four Baroque opera stars who are all ideally suited to Handel's music. In the title role of Amadigi is countertenor Randall Scotting, described to have “an exceptionally powerful countertenor voice” (TheatreReview). Amadigi's love interest, Oriana, will be performed by “especially impressive” (NY Times) soprano Nola Richardson, who returns to the Zilkha Hall stage after delighting Ars Lyrica's audiences at the season opener in the fall.

Another familiar face will return for the role of Dardano: countertenor Nicholas Garza, who performed in Ars Lyrica's Dido and Aeneas with a “rich and powerful” voice and “stage presence that commands attention… simply fun to watch” (ACTX). Finally, HGO studio alumna and soprano Raven McMillon will complete the cast, bringing her “bright, crisp, silvery” (Parterre Box) voice to the role of sorceress Melissa.

With regards to working with the cast and crew, Dirst shares that they have had “great collaboration so far and much fun. Many of us have worked together before, which means a certain level of trust about others' creativity and judgment. Our cast includes some wonderfully accomplished Handelians, who know the style well and deliver on stage. I'm looking forward to some imaginative play with this gorgeous music.”



Following the 5/25 Saturday night performance of Amadigi di Gaula, Ars Lyrica will host a 20th Anniversary Post-Opera Soirée, where guests are invited to gather with artists, directors, and fellow patrons upstairs at Diana American Grill for a celebratory end to the evening with food and drink. Proceeds from the soirée will support Ars Lyrica Opera Circle, helping ensure a future for Baroque opera in Houston.

Amadigi di Gaula

Friday, 5/24 at 7:30pm & Saturday, 5/25 at 7:30pm (+ livestream)

Zilkha Hall, The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts

More info about the opera & soirée: https://www.arslyricahouston.org/amadigidigaula

In-person tickets (Regular: $39-90, Student: $15): https://my.thehobbycenter.org/6035

About Ars Lyrica Houston

Founded in 1998 by harpsichordist and conductor Matthew Dirst, Ars Lyrica Houston presents a diverse array of music in its original context while creating connections to contemporary life. Imaginative programming features neglected gems alongside familiar masterworks, and extracts the dramatic potential, emotional resonance, and expressive power of music. Ars Lyrica appears regularly at international festivals and conferences because of its distinctive focus, and its pioneering efforts in the field of authentic performance have won international acclaim.