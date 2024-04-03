American Soprano Rainelle Krause Returns to the U.S. For THE MAGIC FLUTE at Nashville Opera

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Nashville Opera will welcome the return of American soprano Rainelle Krause to the U.S. for her signature role as The Queen of the Night in Mozart's The Magic Flute. Krause, acclaimed for her thrilling vocal abilities and dynamic stage presence, will star in this magical production directed by John Hoomes and conducted by Dean Williamson, with performances on April 12 and 13.

Known for her soaring vocalism and artistry, Krause has garnered critical acclaim and a dedicated following of opera enthusiasts worldwide. She recently brought her in-demand portrayal of Die Königin der Nacht to English National Opera, Royal Danish Opera, The Metropolitan Opera (cover), Staatsoper Berlin Unter den Linden, and Opera Orchestré national Montpellier. Her performances at Bergen Nasjonale Opera, North Caroline Opera, Oper Köln, Hessisches Staatstheater Wiesbaden, and Theater Basel have solidified her reputation for absolute precision and fiery coloratura.

While thriving in a vibrant European career, Krause is also set to make another notable U.S. company debut next season, singing Queen of the Night with The Atlanta Opera.

This production marks another mainstage debut for Krause, adding to her impressive list of accomplishments. She returns to the U.S. immediately following her triumphant run at the English National Opera, where The Guardian hailed her performance, stating, "With her diamantine coloratura, Krause nails her Act II aria," she is set to captivate audiences once again with her exceptional portrayal of this iconic character.

"I am so pleased to return to the States and to put on this beautiful Magic Flute with Nashville Opera," said Rainelle Krause. "It is a role that is incredibly challenging and rewarding, and I am excited to share this production with audiences in Nashville."

For more information about Rainelle Krause and Nashville Opera's production of The Magic Flute, please visit https://www.nashvilleopera.org/performances/this-season-2/the-magic-flute.