Acclaimed Baritone Michael Mayes Returns For François D'Assise at Staatsoper Stuttgart

Staatsoper Stuttgart has announced the highly anticipated return of the dynamic American baritone, Michael Mayes, in François d'Assise, opening on June 11, 2023. Mayes, known for his powerful and emotionally captivating performances, will take on the role of François in this remarkable production, set to mesmerize audiences with its profound exploration of spirituality and human nature.

François d'Assise, by Olivier Messiaen, delves into the life and teachings of Saint Francis of Assisi, offering a thought-provoking journey through his experiences and spiritual transformation. This groundbreaking production, under the musical direction of renowned conductor Titus Engel and stage direction of Anna-Sophie Mahler, promises to be an extraordinary showcase of the immense talents of Michael Mayes in a role that perfectly suits his vocal prowess and dramatic depth.

The opera will be presented in an unconventional fashion, taking the audience on a captivating journey from the opera house to the enchanting Killesberg open-air stage and back again. What would typically be a nearly four-hour opera transforms into an extraordinary "eight-hour communal experience."

Michael Mayes, whose brilliant career has spanned leading opera houses and concert halls worldwide, brings a wealth of experience and passion to the stage. With his commanding presence and resonant voice, Mayes has captivated audiences with his portrayal of complex characters and his ability to evoke genuine emotion.

In addition to his role in François d'Assise, Michael Mayes has just been announced as the leading artist in the world premiere of The Righteous at The Santa Fe Opera in the summer of 2024. Other upcoming highlights for Mayes include the world premiere of Intelligence (by Heggie and Scheer) at Houston Grand Opera, Das Rheingold at Seattle Opera, and Bluebeard's Castle at Edinburgh International Festiva.

To learn more about Michael Mayes and his upcoming performances, please visit his official website: michaelmayesbaritone.com.

For more information about François d'Assise, visit staatsoperstuttgart.de.