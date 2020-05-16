AGMA Signs Joint Letter Asking For Updates To CARES Act

The American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA), alongside nearly 50 other entertainment industry unions and organizations, sent a joint letter to Congress. The letter, addressed directly to Speaker Pelosi, Leader McConnell, Leader McCarthy, and Leader Schumer, summarizes the ways the CARES Act has fallen short in assisting members of the entertainment community and requests that these flaws be remedied in an updated CARES Act COVID-19 relief package.

"For those of us in the creative field to survive - and recover - after this crisis, we must be able to access the full support intended by Congress," the letter reads.

"Unfortunately, implementation of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program (PUA) has overlooked workers with mixed income," it says. "PUA must be updated to recognize these different income streams and allow individuals to show their mixed sources of revenue for a full accounting of their annual income."

Read the full letter here.

The American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA) is the labor union that represents artists from disciplines that create America's operatic, dance, and choral heritage.





Related Articles View More Opera Stories

More Hot Stories For You