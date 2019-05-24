whenyoung Release Debut Album REASONS TO DREAM Out Today

London's (via Limerick) premiere indie songsmiths, whenyoung have released their debut album, Reasons to Dream, through Virgin EMI .

Album track "Labour Of Love" has just landed on 9 NMF Spotify playlists including a #4 spot in the UK and #25 in the US. Leading to the release whenyoung shared the singles, "Future," "Pretty Pure" the anthemic "Never Let Go and most recently, the emotive new single "The Others." Watch the video here:

The culmination of years of playing and writing together, Reasons to Dream showcases Aoife Power's (bass/vocals), Niall Burns' (guitar) and Andrew Flood's (Drums) ability to craft spikey yet melodic songs which delve lyrically into everything from love and insecurities to pacificism and the gap between the haves and have-nots in Britain today.

The album marks the next milestone in a journey that started for the band when they first met as teenagers in Limerick, Ireland. They eventually all found themselves in London and the band that was to become whenyoung was formed, inspired by a healthy mix of the music they all loved and their favorite classic cinema and literature.

Since then the band have gone from strength to strength. This spring saw them play to packed rooms all over Austin during SXSW as well as headline shows in both NYC and Los Angeles. In the UK they have gained the support of BBC Radio 1 Introducing, graced stages at festivals everywhere from the Great Escape in Brighton to Reeperbahn in Germany and touring up and down the UK and Ireland. They were guests at Shane McGowen's 60th birthday, Supported Nick Cave in Dublin and were invited to play at the Barbican centre in London as part of a celebration of Ireland's rich cultural legacy.





