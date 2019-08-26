slenderbodies Share Official Vevo DSCVR Videos 'belong' and 'senses'

Vevo announces the release of slenderbodies' DSCVR performance of "belong" and "senses" off their latest release, Komorebi. Komorebi is without equivalent in the English language, an untranslatable term that the Japanese use to describe sunlight filtering through the trees and the particular feeling it evokes. When California duo slenderbodies came across the word, they knew there could be no other title for their spectacular full-length debut.

Vevo DSCVR focuses on the development of emerging artists, through performance content and careful curation. Vevo has a long history of helping emerging artists break through to new and wider audiences. Past alumni of Vevo's DSCVR series include Billie Eilish, Duckwrth and Kiana Ledé. Vevo is committed to working with artists at an early stage of their career to create unique content that brings their music to life visually and provides exposure to new audiences through the platform.

slenderbodies first emerged in 2016 with 'sotto voce,' a mesmerizing, eight-track EP that took its name from an Italian phrase meaning to speak softly but with emphasis. Recorded remotely with guitarist Benji Cormack living in Santa Cruz and singer/guitarist Max Vehuni residing in Los Angeles (the two had met at college a few years earlier), the collection quickly caught fire on Spotify, where it racked up millions of streams without any label or radio support. The next year, the pair returned with a second EP, 'fabulist,' which launched their following into the stratosphere as lead single "anemone" garnered more than 30 million plays across platforms.

Though the duo had never planned on performing live, they soon found themselves onstage in front of massive crowds around the world, sharing bills with the likes of Mura Masa, Passion Pit, PVRIS, and Milky Chance. In 2018 and 2019, Vehuni and Cormack released two more EPs ('fabulist: extended' and 'soraya,' respectively) earning ecstatic reviews on both sides of the pond and landing coveted spots at Austin City Limits and Lollapalooza.

