Photos: proppaganda Releases "RUNNIN MAD" Single, Launches Global Dance Competition

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proppaganda returns with 'Runnin Mad,' the latest peak-time techno cut and cinematic music video from the California artist known for building his releases around real-world risk. The track pairs with a short film shot as a head-to-head dance battle between hip-hop dancers Cambria Val and Jomo Lee, with a message that's clear from the first drop: the person willing to take the biggest risk wins.

The narrative moves in real time. Cambria walks into the battle doubting herself, coached up from the sidelines, and squares off against a male opponent who looks, on paper, unbeatable. She doesn't play it safe. She takes the risk. And on the second drop of the song, she wins. The track's lyrics move in lockstep with the visual, reinforcing an empowerment message that proppaganda wanted at the center of the release rather than hovering around its edges.

To celebrate the release, proppaganda plans to continue the rollout on September 7th by launching a global dance-off competition, a two-week open call for dancers anywhere in the world to shoot their own 30-second video to the second drop of 'Runnin Mad' (2:25-2:55). In order to enter the competition, participants must follow @proppaganda, tag @proppaganda and @flauntent, and hard-post their entry on Instagram Reels or TikTok. Cambria Val and Jomo Lee, the two dancers featured in the original video, along with LA-based producer and entrepreneur DENYC, who heads Flaunt Entertainment, will serve as the official judges and select three winners to be announced on September 21st. First place takes home a $2,000 cash prize plus a selection of exclusive merchandise, second place gets $500 + select merchandise items, and third place gets $250 + select merchandise items.

'Runnin Mad' also marks a sonic gear-shift for proppaganda, doubling down on the peak-time techno end of his genre-fluid catalog after the more melodic and Latin-leaning textures of Aerial Sessions: 001. From the

About proppaganda

that launched Sonar Sessions to theand BASE jump above Brazil, every release ties back to the same controlling idea: everything you want is on the other side of what you fear most. This one just puts that idea on the dance floor.

Los Angeles-based electronic artist proppaganda (Bry Stevens) has quickly emerged as one of dance music's most distinctive brands, building a body of work that pairs original productions with high-stakes, real-world performances. His Sonar Sessions concept has taken him underwater with live sharks in the Bahamas and 11,200 feet above Brazil on a hot air balloon platform, all captured in cinematic form and released alongside his debut mixtape Aerial Sessions: 001. With more balloon sets, a 'Make Art Not War' military plane performance in Egypt, and a global dance-off competition tied to 'Runnin Mad' on the horizon, proppaganda is building a movement rooted in the belief that risk, purpose, and music are inseparable.

To connect with proppaganda, go to: Instagram | Soundcloud | Spotify

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