praise. to Announce Debut Album AND THIS IS HOW WE GOT HERE

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Charlotte-based singer and songwriter praise. will release his debut album, and this is how we got here., on October 9, 2026 via Atlantic Records. To herald its arrival, he has shared a new single entitled 'burning bridges.' out now.

Across and this is how we got here., praise. has finely honed his fluid genre alchemy, fusing alternative pop, folk, soul, and R&B into an immersive pastiche of sound and emotion.

Cracking the doorway, 'burning bridges.' hints at what to expect. His warm vocals weigh heavy on creaky acoustic guitar chords and a natural beat. At the same time, he unpacks memories in vivid detail, unraveling the twists and turns of a relationship. In the rapture of nostalgia, the hook echoes, 'Now I'm driving home down the 85.' It immediately captivates, opening up the record's world in the process.

For as much as and this is how we got here. builds upon his previous output, this body of work also serves as a proper introduction to praise. These 16 tracks find the artist engrossed in thought and transformation. With no features, it revolves around his bare and raw vision. He wrestles with the price of pursuing the creation of timeless art, chronicling his emotional, mental, and spiritual descent until rising from the ashes like a phoenix. To bring the story to life, he tapped a cohort of likeminded talents to join him on this trip, collaborating with producers and songwriters such as Milo Orchis, Jimi Somewhere, Lizzy Cameron, John Hill, and Rome Castille.

It follows 2025's LOST, EP, which addressed disorientation and self-disassociation in the face of a new beginning. The collection evoked feelings of being unmoored and untethered. In response, and this is how we got here. sees him confidently own his identity as a man and as an artist, finding a way to naturally resonate even more.

He initially teased this chapter with 'on my way.,' which has started to pick up steam on DSPs.

Now, 'burning bridges.' lights the way for more to come from praise.

About praise.

An outlier through and through, praise. occupies a curious creative corner of his own, absorbing alternative pop, folk, soul, and R&B into an ever-evolving and enigmatic signature style. The New York-born and Charlotte-based singer, songwriter, and performer has quietly enchanted and endeared fans since taking the first step on this journey at just 18-years-old. Continuing to grind, he broke through in 2024 with his independent poppa. EP. The standout 'you still wear my clothes.' amassed over 10.5 million Spotify streams. He maintained momentum with his project me and my friend named he(art). [2024] and the LOST EP [2025]. The latter saw him further evolve with the folk-soul favorite 'pilot.,' amassing over 1 million Spotify streams. Along the way, he incited the applause of Billboard, Pigeons & Planes, and more. Now, this boundless sonic visionary levels up again with the transfixing and transformative debut album, and this is how we got here., in 2026.

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