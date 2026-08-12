 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

personalheartbreaker to Release New Single SORRY EYED

The atmospheric darkwave track explores guilt, manipulation, and devotion through distorted guitars and electronic production.

By:
personalheartbreaker to Release New Single SORRY EYED

Experimental pop artist personalheartbreaker is preparing to release a new single, SORRY EYED, an industrial shoegaze and atmospheric darkwave track that explores emotional dependence, obsession, manipulation, and the tension between guilt and personal desire. The song combines distorted guitars, immersive electronic production, and airy vocals to create what the artist describes as a crash-out anthem, moving between devotion and destruction.

The single is set for release on September 4th. 'Sorry Eyed' opens with nostalgic synthesizers and ambient textures before expanding into heavy, ethereal drums and reverb-soaked guitar; the single builds a vast yet intimate arrangement shaped by contrast. Airy vocals drift through layers of delay and distortion, carrying the uncertainty of a narrator caught between surrender and self-awareness.

Inspired by the current nu-gaze revival, personalheartbreaker reshapes those guitar-driven influences by way of a colder futuristic soundscape, combining shifting elements, dynamic percussion, and spacious melodies. Drawing from fragments of different stories, relationship dynamics, and experiences she has heard about, witnessed, or lived through, 'Sorry Eyed' examines subjective truth and the moral complexity of human relationships.

Described as part of the current nu-gaze revival, SORRY EYED draws on fragments of different relationship dynamics and personal experiences to examine subjective truth and the moral complexity of human relationships, layering nostalgic synthesizers, reverb-soaked guitar, and dynamic percussion into its arrangement.

Recent Articles
JANET JACKSON: CONTROL 40 Movie to Bring Airtab Music Concert Film to Screens
JANET JACKSON: CONTROL 40 Movie to Bring Airtab Music Concert Film to Screens
8/12/2026
Randy Travis Releases Co-Penned Song I DON'T CARE
Randy Travis Releases Co-Penned Song I DON'T CARE
8/7/2026
Listen: 'MOANA: Voices Across The Ocean' Album Released, With Music Inspired By the Film
Listen: 'MOANA: Voices Across The Ocean' Album Released, With Music Inspired By the Film
7/31/2026
Need more Music Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $70
Hot Show
Tickets From $77
Hot Show
Tickets From $106
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
More Hot Shows Discounts