morgen Releases New Single 'Sick of Me'

Indie-pop's tour guide for surviving adolescence, morgen releases her newest single "Sick of Me" and announces the March 9 arrival of her new EP BRAVADO.

Created with writing and production duo The 87s (Mike Mac and Jordan Baum), the new track stomps up the stairs, slams the door, and rips the pages out of the diary, on her most guitar-driven track to date.

"Sick of Me" arrives with a horror-inspired official video directed by Alex Kabundji . Set in a creepy Victorian house and staring morgen herself, faceless creatures lurk around every corner inspiring a cheeky sense of unease.

On today's single, morgen said, "'Sick of Me' is 100% teenage rage and self-loathing. I wrote this song whilst in the middle of breaking up with a friend, which left me feeling really vulnerable. I was so annoyed at myself for letting our friendship carry on the way it had been, and I hated who I was at the time. It was a really tense and heated time for me, but luckily I got one of my favorite songs out of it!"

Last year, morgen began rolling out the singles from her upcoming EP with a newfound sense of self-assurance. The releases were met with praise from Triple J, Billboard, Consequence, Lyrical Lemonade, Los Angeles Magazine, and Early Rising to name a few, along with support from Spotify's Indie Pop editorial playlist. BRAVADO will be out in its entirety on March 9.

ABOUT MORGEN

After spending her early teenage years desperately seeking to find her place in a world that was mostly upside down, 18-year-old morgen is now fully embracing the chaos that accompanies the challenges of becoming an adult. A member of the pandemic-era teenage generation, morgen's "sweet 16" years were full of lonely self-discovery, perfectly chronicled in her debut EP, Unaccompanied Minor.

Recently turning 18 and moving out of her lockdown family home for the brave new independent world of LA life is overwhelming, to say the least - yet she's happier than she's ever been. As she says, "growing up is not as terrifying as people make it out to be, all you have to do is pretend you know what you're doing and you're halfway there."

morgen has always leaned into the unconventional, favoring homeschooling over a traditional education and the local arts scene over her community's affinity for sports. The influence of artists like Led Zeppelin, Billie Holiday, Carole King, and Amy Winehouse permeated her upbringing. Barely a toddler, she began playing music, and by five years old, she was singing in her dad's band. At six, she entered the realm of musical theater. Now, she's a black belt who also teaches karate. And she hasn't slowed down since.

The singer-songwriter's first EP was supported by Spotify, Apple, Billboard, and more. Bouncy single "Fine By Me" was on the Triple J most-played list for over 2 months, and hit the top 100 radio charts in Australia. Elton John shared both "Odd One Out" and "3D" on his Apple Music radio show, a moment morgen says was "a spiritually enlightening experience- probably one of the greatest moments of my life to date."

And now, morgen is gearing up to release her second EP BRAVADO with newfound confidence. So far, she has released the single "Mom Jeans," "Hammock," "Lilee" and "Make U Mine," joined by today's release of "Sick of Me." All of these singles culminate into morgen's energetic second EP, to be released with Avoca Drive/Sony Music Australia on March 9.

Photo by Alex Kabundji