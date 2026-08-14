more eaze Announces VALLEY AND STRUCTURE LP, Plots Fall 2026 Tour

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Brooklyn-based artist more eaze, the recording project of Mari Rubio, announced a new album, VALLEY AND STRUCTURE, set for release October 9, 2026 via Thrill Jockey. The announcement arrived alongside the release of the lead single, 'what's wrong with the structure?,' a track Rubio composed in the style of a minimalist jazz lead sheet. The album follows Rubio's spring release, SENTENCE STRUCTURE IN THE COUNTRY, her solo Thrill Jockey debut, and was written and produced by Rubio with performances from Wendy Eisenberg, Jade Guterman, Conner Simmons, Nora Stanley, and Sammy Weissberg.

Brooklyn-based more eaze, aka Mari Rubio, released her solo Thrill Jockey debut, sentence structure in the country, this spring to critical acclaim. Rubio is a prolific and burgeoning composer, producer, instrumentalist and songwriter within indie and experimental scenes, having worked with Water Damage, claire rousay, Chanel Beads, Tasha, and Faye Webster.

Born from live performance and an ongoing fascination with repetition, harmonization, and the ways small musical gestures can transform through context, the album is Rubio's purest distillation yet of the exploratory work she has pursued over the past year. Rubio composed and produced the record herself, performing alongside trusted collaborators Wendy Eisenberg, Jade Guterman, Conner Simmons, Nora Stanley, and Sammy Weissberg.

Rubio shares on 'what's wrong with the structure?': 'I really love this performance of this piece because it highlights the ensemble. Everyone is doing some really interesting improvisation within the framework of the score. I also did a lot of post-production on this piece that I think further served to carve out a sense of dynamics and an overall arc within the repetition of the piece. This piece in particular feels like a merging of many different strains of my work into something new and alien.'

valley and structure expands into new horizons that coalesce into a variety of arrangements and formations. Where sentence structure tears and rebuilds, valley and structure branches out, forever actualizing in different shapes and contexts. Though Rubio has previously demonstrated an inclination towards repetition and minimalism, valley and structure stretches simple ideas to their logical extremes through small bits of connective tissue. 'I've always been really interested in the idea of the ostinato in music,' shares Rubio. 'I felt like I unlocked some forbidden secret as a child when I first discovered that a bassline or melodic figure could stay the same while other elements reharmonized or changed around it.'

In addition to festival dates, Rubio is embarking on a solo EU and UK tour before heading off on a North American run with Philly band Friendship.

Album preorder: https://thrilljockey.com/products/valley-and-structure

Tracklist

1. they tried to shove me in the structure

2. what's wrong with the structure?

3. once you say yes to the structure, you never get out

4. i'm in the structure

5. how can we get out of the structure

Tour Dates

9/1 - Glasgow, UK @ Glad Café

9/2 - Leeds, UK @ Wharf Chambers

9/11 - Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

9/26 - Cincinnati, OH @ Talk Low Festival

10/2 - Florence, IT @ Centro Pecci Prato

10/4 - Rome, IT @ Trenta Formiche

10/11 - Ghent, BE @ Viernulvier - Miry Theatre (live scoring of Nadja)

10/15 - London, UK @ Vespers

10/16 - Madrid, ES @ Conde Duque - Auditorium (Delicatessen/ Soundset Series)

11/7 - Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who?

12/3 – Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace *

12/4 – Buffalo, NY @ The Rec Room *

12/5 – Kingston, NY @ Assembly *

12/6 – New York, NY @ LPR *

12/8 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church *

12/9 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat *

12/10 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle *

12/11 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre *

12/12 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Purgatory) *

12/13 – Asheville, NC @ Revival *

* supporting Friendship

more eaze is scheduled to make festival appearances this fall at Hopscotch, Talk Low, and Le Guess Who?, with additional tour dates across the US, EU, and UK still to be detailed. VALLEY AND STRUCTURE will be available in limited quantities on CD, packaged with a book of the scores.

Photo Credit: Mike Boyd



Photo Credit: Mike Boyd

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...