CAT CLYDE & Dean Johnson Co-Headline Tour to Launch October 28

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Métis Canadian alt-folk artist Cat Clyde and Seattle-based singer-songwriter Dean Johnson have announced a co-headline tour set to travel through much of Western Canada and the U.S. starting October 28 in Victoria, BC. The run follows recent acclaimed album releases from both artists: Clyde's MUD BLOOD BONE via Concord Records and Johnson's I HOPE WE CAN STILL BE FRIENDS via Saddle Creek. Artist presale tickets are available now through August 6 at 10pm local time, with general onsale to begin August 7 at 10am local time.

Both artists are included on this year's Live List of 'rising, must-see acts' in 2026 from The National Independent Venue Association (NIVA).

Produced with Drew Vandenberg (Faye Webster, S.G. Goodman) and featuring appearances by Boy Golden, MUD BLOOD BONE is an album meant for the road: penned in Clyde's 1973 Boler trailer on a farm in Ontario, on a narrow boat in England, and in transit between festivals. No Depression recently recognized the 11-song set as one of the 5 Best Albums of 2026 So Far—alongside releases from Kacey Musgraves, Bella White, John R. Miller, and Rodney Crowell—praising, 'Eloquent and blunt at once, Mud Blood Bone is a candid self-portrait of an artist sifting through the ashes of a bitter breakup, staring down self-doubt, and emerging with renewed purpose.' CBC Music also highlighted Clyde as one of 5 Indigenous Musicians to Know in 2026, and The Independent hailed her as 'one of the most distinctive voices to come out of Ontario since Alanis Morissette.'

MUD BLOOD BONE is available now everywhere music is bought or streamed.

Cat Clyde & Dean Johnson Co-Headline Tour

October 28 — Victoria, BC @ Studio 919

October 29 — Nanaimo, BC @ The Queen's

October 30 — Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl

November 1 — Kelowna, BC @ Revelry

November 2 — Rossland, BC @ The Flying Steamshovel

November 5 — Lethbridge, AB @ The Geomatic Attic

November 6 — Canmore, AB @ Communitea Cafe

November 7 — Edmonton, AB @ The Starlite Room

November 8 — Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth Bar & Stage

November 10 — Missoula, MT @ The Show Room at the ZACC

November 12 — Ft. Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre

November 13 — Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep

November 14 — Denver, CO @ Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

November 17 — Fayetteville, AR @ George's Majestic Lounge

November 19 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Resonant Head

November 20 — Dallas, TX @ Sons of Hermann Hall

November 21 — Austin, TX @ Sagebrush

November 22 — Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater

November 24 — Santa Fe, NM @ The Bridge Indoors

November 27 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room

November 28 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room

November 29 — Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall

December 1 — Bend, OR @ Volcanic Theatre Pub

December 2 — Eugene, OR @ Soreng Theater at Hult Center

December 4 — Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

December 9 — Bellingham, WA @ Wild Buffalo

December 10 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

Clyde has toured extensively across North America and Europe since MUD BLOOD BONE's March release, with festival appearances including Treefort, Nelsonville, Red Wing Roots, Roskilde, Rotterdam Bluegrass, Winnipeg Folk, and Canmore Folk. The album, produced with Drew Vandenberg and featuring appearances by Boy Golden, was recently named one of the 5 Best Albums of 2026 So Far by No Depression.

Photo Credit: Julio Assis



Photo Credit: Julio Assis

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