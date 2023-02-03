meija Shares New Single 'No Words' From Debut Album 'Do Ya?'

Los Angeles artist and producer meija shares the last single, "No Words," from his upcoming debut album, Do Ya?, before its release on March 3rd.

When asked the meaning behind the soft-spoken indie rock earworm, he explains, "I've been in the same relationship for over 10 years. What can be said that hasn't been said already? Sometimes words aren't enough. The more time you spend with someone, the more meanings love can have. It is a hazy love song with a consistent groove that sways effortlessly between its verses, chorus, and bridge, feeling familiar, like a lazy Sunday morning."

Twenty-nine-year-old musical prodigy Jamie Sierota purposefully titled Do Ya? a question because the album digs into the gray area that comes with looking deeper into traditions, relationships, parenthood, religion, and even death. Jamie explains, "It's about looking at life, at death, and just sort of sitting with it, but also, you're not really okay with it. It's like push and pull."

Having launched his career at age 15 in the hit pop band Echosmith, Sierota had to start over again in his early twenties when he stepped away from the sibling band to get married and start his own family in Los Angeles. He then spent the better part of the last decade establishing himself as a writer and producer, eventually working with artists like Adam Lambert, Aly & AJ, JAWNY, and Quinn XCII.

Do Ya? was recorded after being inspired by The Beatles' documentary and digging into his vinyl collection. He decided he wanted to relearn how to write and record in a completely analog fashion and, for the first time in his career, was able to make exactly the record that he wanted to make without any exterior influences.

Under the guise of meija, LA based producer and songwriter Jamie Sierota makes music for our collective inner child. His synth-drenched, indie pop adjacent brand of rock mines the simple moments we tend to ignore, those that tend to mean far more than we'd like to admit.

With the release of his 2019 debut EP, So Long Kid, and the 2021 follow-up EP, Premonition, he has explored themes of nostalgia and naive love and what that all means in a messy and sometimes chaotic world. It has gained him a loyal fan following with over 15 million streams worldwide and praise from outlets like Flood, Earmilk, Complex, Ladygunn, KCRW, and more.

The upcoming album follows the cheeky EP Side A and includes the synth-drenched, hazy alt-rock singles, "Time For Us," "How You Like," "Matter Over Mind," "Pull Me To Pieces," "No More Excuses" and "Not Sure How This Ends."

Watch the new music video here: