Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
meija Shares New Single 'No Words' From Debut Album 'Do Ya?'

meija Shares New Single 'No Words' From Debut Album 'Do Ya?'

The new album will be released on March 3rd.

Feb. 03, 2023  

Los Angeles artist and producer meija shares the last single, "No Words," from his upcoming debut album, Do Ya?, before its release on March 3rd.

When asked the meaning behind the soft-spoken indie rock earworm, he explains, "I've been in the same relationship for over 10 years. What can be said that hasn't been said already? Sometimes words aren't enough. The more time you spend with someone, the more meanings love can have. It is a hazy love song with a consistent groove that sways effortlessly between its verses, chorus, and bridge, feeling familiar, like a lazy Sunday morning."

Twenty-nine-year-old musical prodigy Jamie Sierota purposefully titled Do Ya? a question because the album digs into the gray area that comes with looking deeper into traditions, relationships, parenthood, religion, and even death. Jamie explains, "It's about looking at life, at death, and just sort of sitting with it, but also, you're not really okay with it. It's like push and pull."

Having launched his career at age 15 in the hit pop band Echosmith, Sierota had to start over again in his early twenties when he stepped away from the sibling band to get married and start his own family in Los Angeles. He then spent the better part of the last decade establishing himself as a writer and producer, eventually working with artists like Adam Lambert, Aly & AJ, JAWNY, and Quinn XCII.

Do Ya? was recorded after being inspired by The Beatles' documentary and digging into his vinyl collection. He decided he wanted to relearn how to write and record in a completely analog fashion and, for the first time in his career, was able to make exactly the record that he wanted to make without any exterior influences.

Under the guise of meija, LA based producer and songwriter Jamie Sierota makes music for our collective inner child. His synth-drenched, indie pop adjacent brand of rock mines the simple moments we tend to ignore, those that tend to mean far more than we'd like to admit.

With the release of his 2019 debut EP, So Long Kid, and the 2021 follow-up EP, Premonition, he has explored themes of nostalgia and naive love and what that all means in a messy and sometimes chaotic world. It has gained him a loyal fan following with over 15 million streams worldwide and praise from outlets like Flood, Earmilk, Complex, Ladygunn, KCRW, and more.

The upcoming album follows the cheeky EP Side A and includes the synth-drenched, hazy alt-rock singles, "Time For Us," "How You Like," "Matter Over Mind," "Pull Me To Pieces," "No More Excuses" and "Not Sure How This Ends."

Watch the new music video here:



VIDEO: Giolí & Assia Unveil New #Diesislive From Segesta Temple in Italy Photo
VIDEO: Giolí & Assia Unveil New #Diesislive From Segesta Temple in Italy
A location that has been on their radar for the best part of a year, the prolific pair were finally able to secure the stunning Segesta Temple and prove that good things come to those who wait. Just twenty minutes from their hometown, the archaeological park provides the perfect backdrop for another of the duo’s raw performance videos.
Swedish Pop Artist & Songwriter Nea Releases New Single A Lover Like Me Photo
Swedish Pop Artist & Songwriter Nea Releases New Single 'A Lover Like Me'
Acclaimed Swedish artist & songwriter Nea has released a brand new single, 'A Lover Like Me,' out now via Milkshake / Sony Music Sweden.
VIDEO: Parker McCollum Releases Handle On You Music Video Photo
VIDEO: Parker McCollum Releases 'Handle On You' Music Video
“Handle On You' is currently in the Top 15 at Country Radio and has surpassed 80 Million global streams to date. Directed by Jim Wright, the beautifully shot video gives insight into the push and pull of balancing a career that you love but takes you away from home and the people closest to you - striking a middle ground with humble perspective.
Jake Silva Drops New Single Dance Photo
Jake Silva Drops New Single 'Dance'
Stepping out from behind the decks and into the studio, Jake has linked up with rising Italian talent Ferrigno and Belgium-based DJ and producer AMARI for his first official release of the year, ‘Dance’. Serving as his release debut on AMARI’s prolific imprint  House of Talents, ‘Dance’ is out now and available to stream across all platforms.

From This Author - Michael Major


Shania Twain Drops New Album 'Queen of Me'Shania Twain Drops New Album 'Queen of Me'
February 3, 2023

The LP represents a deep and dynamic creative statement from this iconic voice – from the energetic opener “Giddy Up!” through the empowered title track “Queen of Me,” and the passionate finale “The Hardest Stone” – which was produced by Tyler Joseph (Twenty One Pilots).
Renee Elise Goldsberry, Billy Porter & More to Appear on Jimmy Fallon's THAT'S MY JAM Season TwoRenee Elise Goldsberry, Billy Porter & More to Appear on Jimmy Fallon's THAT'S MY JAM Season Two
February 2, 2023

The new season is bringing more laughs, music and a stellar lineup of Grammy-, Tony- and Emmy-winning celebrity guests, including Chloe & Halle Bailey, Kelsea Ballerini, Jabari Banks, Alexa Bliss, Big Boi, Quinta Brunson, Chance The Rapper, Darren Criss, Jason DeRulo, Jenna Dewan, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Nikki Glaser, Taraji P. Henson, and more.
Mya Byrne Shares New Single 'Lend You A Hand' & Makes TV HistoryMya Byrne Shares New Single 'Lend You A Hand' & Makes TV History
February 2, 2023

Produced by Grammy-nominated songwriter Aaron Lee Tasjan, Rhinestone Tomboy finds Mya Byrne at the forefront of a movement propelled by a much needed burst of fresh air. A queer trans woman playing Americana steeped with potent branches of blues, rock, glam and country music.
Legendary Kauai Icon Larry Rivera Passes Away at 92Legendary Kauai Icon Larry Rivera Passes Away at 92
February 2, 2023

Larry Rivera, a legendary fixture of Kauai, Hawaii whose career spanned over seven decades and who worked alongside Elvis Presley in ‘Blue Hawaii’ has passed away at the age of 92. Also known as “Mr. Coco Palms,” Rivera was a key fixture of Kauai’s entertainment culture where he started his career in the 50s.
VIDEO: Heidi Klum Appears on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOWVIDEO: Heidi Klum Appears on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
February 2, 2023

The two stars chat about Heidi’s daughter, Leni, walking in her first fashion show for Dolce & Gabbana in Venice, where Jennifer performed “Nessun Dorma.” The supermodel talks about how all her kids grew up practicing their runway walk in her heels and shares that her father filmed all their births. Watch the new video clip now!
share